'Christmas in Rockefeller Center' Headliners Include Dolly Parton, Kelly Clarkson & More

Like many great holiday traditions, NBC's annual concert special celebrating the lighting of the Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center will look just a bit different this year.

December 2's Christmas in Rockefeller Center will still feature performances — just not all from midtown Manhattan. Slated to perform holiday songs in New York City and other locations around the country are: Kelly Clarkson, Dolly Parton, Gwen Stefani, Meghan Trainor, Dan + Shay, Leslie Odom Jr., Tori Kelly, Pentatonix, and Goo Goo Dolls. Special collaborations will include Parton and Jimmy Fallon, Clarkson and Brett Eldredge, and Trainor with Earth, Wind & Fire. The cast of Broadway's Ain’t Too Proud and the Radio City Rockettes will also make appearances.

Today co-anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin, and Al Roker return to host the two-hour live telecast, which will not feature an in-person audience. The tree lighting ceremony will be closed to the public.

At moments throughout the evening, viewers will be encouraged to donate to Red Nose Day in support of children and families facing hunger and food insecurity this holiday season — a critical issue that has been significantly worsened by the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Christmas in Rockefeller Center, December 2, 8/7c, NBC