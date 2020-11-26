Your Thanksgiving NFL 2020 TV Schedule: Let the Games Begin!

Coronavirus has affected a lot of Thanksgiving traditions, and the NFL is not immune.

The scheduled three-game feast of NFL games on Thanksgiving has been reduced to two afternoon games.

Things kick off on CBS with defensive end J.J. Watt and the Houston Texans in the Motor City for a matchup against quarterback Matthew Stafford and the Detroit Lions.

Then in Big D, running back Ezekiel Elliott and the Dallas Cowboys host defensive end Montez Sweat and the Washington Football Team on Fox.

The originally scheduled primetime game on NBC between the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers has been postponed to Sunday due to multiple positive COVID-19 tests.

"This decision was made out of an abundance of caution to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel and in consultation with medical experts," the NFL said in a statement.

Thanksgiving Day 2020 NFL TV Schedule

12:30 EST, CBS Houston Texans at Detroit Lions

4:30 EST, Fox Washington at Dallas Cowboys

8:20 EST, NBC Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers (Rescheduled for Sunday)