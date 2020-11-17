From LeVar Burton to Ozzy Osbourne, Twitter Has Ideas About 'Jeopardy!'s Next Host

Dan Clarendon
LeVar Burton Aisha Tyler
As people continue the guessing game of who will replace beloved Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek, who died of pancreatic cancer on November 8, it's clear that fans themselves have some very strong ideas.

WhileTrebek himself vouched for CNN legal analyst Laura Coates and L.A. Kings announcer Alex Faust, and TV Insider readers voted for two of the “Greatest of All Time” contestants, people on Twitter have other thoughts.

So far, LeVar Burton is a frontrunner among fans, but others think one of his Star Trek: The Next Generation costars would be a good fit, too. Here are some celebs that fans would love to see behind the Jeopardy! podium.

Reading Rainbow Host LeVar Burton

The Talk Alum Aisha Tyler

Olympics Sportscaster Bob Costas

Weakest Link Host Jane Lynch

Patriot Act Host Hasan Minhaj

Journalist Lara Logan

Former HQ Trivia Host Scott Rogowsky

CBS Evening News Anchor Norah O'Donnell

The League Star Jason Mantzoukas

Science guy Bill Nye

Star Trek Actor Jonathan Frakes

Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson

And…Rocker Ozzy Osbourne?