From LeVar Burton to Ozzy Osbourne, Twitter Has Ideas About 'Jeopardy!'s Next Host

As people continue the guessing game of who will replace beloved Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek, who died of pancreatic cancer on November 8, it's clear that fans themselves have some very strong ideas.

WhileTrebek himself vouched for CNN legal analyst Laura Coates and L.A. Kings announcer Alex Faust, and TV Insider readers voted for two of the “Greatest of All Time” contestants, people on Twitter have other thoughts.

So far, LeVar Burton is a frontrunner among fans, but others think one of his Star Trek: The Next Generation costars would be a good fit, too. Here are some celebs that fans would love to see behind the Jeopardy! podium.

Reading Rainbow Host LeVar Burton

One thing people from all political parties appear to agree on: @levarburton should be the next host of @Jeopardy. — Lauren Hug (@LaurenHug) November 14, 2020

I understand why Ken Jennings seems like a great choice to host Jeopardy... And yet, pretty sure we all know LeVar Burton is the perfect choice. But you don’t have to take my word for it... pic.twitter.com/F5J1s1ag6H — Mychal (@mychal3ts) November 10, 2020

I saw LeVar Burton trending and IMMEDIATELY realized people threw his name in the hat to host Jeopardy. It's the only logical choice. This man was on my TV as a kid, I wanna see his ass on my TV on my death bed. — Supreme Leader of the Final Order, Rylo Ken (@_rylo_ken_) November 12, 2020

The Talk Alum Aisha Tyler

Aisha Tyler should be the next host of #Jeopardy. Prove me wrong. — Diamond Joe (@ItsDiamondJoe) November 10, 2020

Hear me out: Aisha Tyler for "Jeopardy" host. — Pat Lewis (@patlewis) November 9, 2020

Olympics Sportscaster Bob Costas

My vote to be the next Jeopardy host. pic.twitter.com/YQRv2JntKQ — Jeff kuennen (@JeffKuennen) November 13, 2020

An I the only one that thinks Bob Costas would be a great choice to host @Jeopardy? — Mark Joseph Boyle (@Mark_J_Boyle) November 13, 2020

Weakest Link Host Jane Lynch

Isn't Jane Lynch the most obvious choice for Alex Trebek's replacement on Jeopardy? pic.twitter.com/6KVfOzX4qj — W. Wright 📚 Brimstone's Knight (@wwgtablet) November 11, 2020

Alex Trebek said a few years ago in an interview he felt the next Jeopardy host would be a woman. Here’s a good choice: pic.twitter.com/6RUtxnwEv4 — Kip Howell (@loudmd) November 10, 2020

Patriot Act Host Hasan Minhaj

While I mourn for Trebek more than my own family,

I must reiterate. @hasanminhaj is unemployed and his parents would very proud of him if he were the next @Jeopardy host — KC Beer Goblin (@buttchugdiaries) November 8, 2020

A cool replacement host for jeopardy would be Hasan Minhaj — 700 Fill Bandit (@Rios___) November 8, 2020

Journalist Lara Logan

Regarding the next Jeopardy host, I think @laralogan would be a great candidate to fill that role. pic.twitter.com/2BqhPZ0TJm — President-Elect J.P. Fiery (@johnser545) November 13, 2020

Former HQ Trivia Host Scott Rogowsky

Let’s get the ball rolling for @ScottRogowsky to become the next host of @Jeopardy #RIPAlexTrebek — Sam Gerold (@GeroldoatLarge) November 13, 2020

There is only one possible replacement for Jeopardy: Scott Rogowsky — michael (@cornoisseur) November 9, 2020

CBS Evening News Anchor Norah O'Donnell

The next #Jeopardy host should be Nora O’Donnell — 777 (@zekedabolina) November 13, 2020

The League Star Jason Mantzoukas

I think we all know who the next host of Jeopardy! should be. pic.twitter.com/YWrXA8wa97 — Scott Weinberg (@scottEmovienerd) November 12, 2020

Science guy Bill Nye

I think the next host of jeopardy should be Bill Nye the Science Guy 🤷🏻‍♀️ like no one can replace Alex Trebek, but think about pic.twitter.com/2tb1HdsFuS — ☆☆ ⓜⓐⓛⓛⓞⓡⓨ ☆☆ (@MalloryJent) November 13, 2020

@BillNye is the perfect choice to take over for #Jeopardy — Josh Riese (@Jay_Doctor_42) November 14, 2020

Star Trek Actor Jonathan Frakes

think we all know who the next host of jeopardy should be pic.twitter.com/B57vzh0ul1 — john wilmes (@johnwilmeswords) November 13, 2020

jonathan frakes should host jeopardy, number one already has demo reels https://t.co/9Q88SExiGN — alex (@muzzaonthebeat) November 9, 2020

Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson

I said... I know it may be “too soon”, but @neiltyson should be the next host of Jeopardy. PERIOD pic.twitter.com/Oy3F9PmbdO — Sean (@ItsSeansTweets) November 12, 2020

Neil Degrasse Tyson should be the new host of Jeopardy. — Brendan Penn (@MrPenn31) November 14, 2020

And…Rocker Ozzy Osbourne?