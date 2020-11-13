Thursday TV Ratings: NFL Wins Night, But How'd 'Grey's & 'SVU' Premieres Do?

Both Grey's Anatomy and Law & Order: SVU's new seasons premiered at 9/8c on November 12, and the former returned steady and came out on top in the key demo, adults 18-49 (1.4 rating vs. 0.6) and in total viewers (6.1 million vs. 2.9). (SVU, meanwhile, returned low.)

But it was Thursday Night Football on Fox that, while down from last week, dominated all programming (2.1 rating, 8.0 million viewers). Elsewhere, Superstore and Supernatural were steady, Young Sheldon ticked up, and B Positive dipped.

Here's the breakdown for Thursday, November 12, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):