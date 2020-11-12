Farewell to 'Supernatural' Day 10: Snooki's 'SPN' Moment

Hey there, SPN fans! Join us in our 15-day countdown to the series finale of Supernatural, featuring a look back with the cast (and guest stars!) at 15 seasons of demon-hunting and apocalypse-preventing, as well as exclusive content, sneak peeks, and more.

Guest stars are always exciting additions to beloved shows, but there's something extra special about a really good cameo. In Supernatural's Season 9, Episode 16, "Blade Runners," a surprisingly fantastic cameo occurred when Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi stopped by for a scene, playing a crossroads demon in a Snooki meat suit.

In the 2014 episode, demon hunters Sam and Dean Winchester (Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles) are attempting to track down King of Hell Crowley (Mark A. Sheppard) and wind up summoning a crossroads demon for assistance (at the time, Dean is suffering from the Mark of Cain and the two are seeking out a rogue Man of Letters to help). The boys are shocked at who appears, of course, with Dean muttering, "Well, that explains a lot," referencing the MTV reality star's less-than-angelic behavior as one of the stars of 2009-2012 rowdy reality series Jersey Shore.

Polizzi nails the scene, down to her response of, "It's Nicole now," when Sam asks if he can call her "Snooki." The only comparable moment would be Paris Hilton's 2009 cameo in "Fallen Idols" (but we'll save that for another day). And this wasn't even the first time Polizzi was referenced within the Winchester-verse — she was first mentioned by Dean in Season 6's "Mannequin 3: The Reckoning."

Polizzi was more than game to join the SPN universe officially. “I’ve always been a fan of sci-fi shows like Supernatural, so when I got the email to do a cameo as a demon, I ran to set," she recalls.

"I actually found out I was pregnant with my daughter two days before I got there! I wasn’t sure if I was nauseous from her or appearing on the show. [It's] one of my best memories — and the boys were trees compared to my short self!”

Check out the hilarious moment for yourself, below:

Stay tuned for more Supernatural fun as TV Insider counts down to the November 19 series finale.