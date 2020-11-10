'Narcos: Mexico' Adds Bad Bunny, Luis Gerardo Méndez & More for Season 3

Netflix is recruiting some fresh blood for Narcos: Mexico Season 3 as the streamer announced a hefty list of new casting additions.

Leading the list are Luis Gerardo Méndez, Alberto Guerra, Luisa Rubino and music superstar Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio "Bad Bunny." Season 3 of the '90s-set Narcos offshoot, led by showrunner Carlo Bernard, follows the out-breaking war after the collapse of Felix's (Diego Luna) empire. While cartels struggle to find their footing, new Mexican kingpins will rise up.

Now in those ranks are Méndez's Victor Tapia, a Juarez cop who is torn over getting involved but can't deny being drawn into the mystery revolving around a string of killings. Guerra plays Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada, a drug trafficker who is always one step ahead.

Rubino's Andrea Nuñez is a journalist who stumbles across a gold mine story in her attempt to expose corruption. And Bad Bunny guest stars as Arturo "Kitty" Paez, a rich kid who fell into cartel life, becoming a member of Ramon Arellano Felix's gang "Narcos Juniors."

Season 3's other new series regulars include Alejandro Furth as Ramon Salgado, Lorenzo Ferro as Alex Hodoyan, José Zúñiga as General Rebollo, Diego Calva as Arturo Beltran Leyva, Kristen Lee Gutoskie as Dani and Beau Mirchoff as Steve Sheridan.

And don't miss fresh guest stars Yessica Borroto, Damayanti Quintanar, Manuel Uriza and Markin López when Narcos: Mexico returns for its latest chapter. As previously announced, Wagner Moura will return to reprise his turn as Colombian kingpin Pablo Escobar.

Narcos: Mexico, Season 3, TBA, Netflix