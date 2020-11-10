'Narcos: Mexico' Adds Bad Bunny, Luis Gerardo Méndez & More for Season 3

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Bad Bunny Luis Gerardo Mendez Luisa Rubina
Courtesy of Netflix
Luis Gerardo Méndez, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio "Bad Bunny", Luisa Rubino

Netflix is recruiting some fresh blood for Narcos: Mexico Season 3 as the streamer announced a hefty list of new casting additions.

Leading the list are Luis Gerardo Méndez, Alberto Guerra, Luisa Rubino and music superstar Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio "Bad Bunny." Season 3 of the '90s-set Narcos offshoot, led by showrunner Carlo Bernard, follows the out-breaking war after the collapse of Felix's (Diego Luna) empire. While cartels struggle to find their footing, new Mexican kingpins will rise up.

'Narcos: Mexico' Renewed for Season 3 on Netflix — Without Diego LunaSee Also

'Narcos: Mexico' Renewed for Season 3 on Netflix — Without Diego Luna

Wagner Moura will return as Pablo Escobar.

Now in those ranks are Méndez's Victor Tapia, a Juarez cop who is torn over getting involved but can't deny being drawn into the mystery revolving around a string of killings. Guerra plays Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada, a drug trafficker who is always one step ahead.

Rubino's Andrea Nuñez is a journalist who stumbles across a gold mine story in her attempt to expose corruption. And Bad Bunny guest stars as Arturo "Kitty" Paez, a rich kid who fell into cartel life, becoming a member of Ramon Arellano Felix's gang "Narcos Juniors."

Narcos Mexico Beau Mirchoff Yessica Borroto Alberto Guerra

Beau Mirchoff, Yessica Borroto, Alberto Guerra (Credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Season 3's other new series regulars include Alejandro Furth as Ramon Salgado, Lorenzo Ferro as Alex Hodoyan, José Zúñiga as General Rebollo, Diego Calva as Arturo Beltran Leyva, Kristen Lee Gutoskie as Dani and Beau Mirchoff as Steve Sheridan.

And don't miss fresh guest stars Yessica Borroto, Damayanti Quintanar, Manuel Uriza and Markin López when Narcos: Mexico returns for its latest chapter. As previously announced, Wagner Moura will return to reprise his turn as Colombian kingpin Pablo Escobar.

Narcos: Mexico, Season 3, TBA, Netflix