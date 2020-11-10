ABC 2021 Schedule: 'American Idol,' 'The Chase' & More Unscripted Premiere Dates

Just like with Fall 2020, ABC's setting the schedule for its unscripted series first for 2021.

In addition to setting the premiere for Matt James' season of The Bachelor for January, the network has also set the return of American Idol with judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie, host Ryan Seacrest, and in-house mentor Bobby Bones for February 14.

And if you're a fan of game shows, you're in luck. To Tell the Truth (with Anthony Anderson and Mama Doris) is back for a new season on January 26, and Thursday nights (beginning January 7) will be your home for new series. Pat Sajak and Vanna White's Celebrity Wheel of Fortune will lead into The Chase with Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time's James Holzhauer, Ken Jennings, and Brad Rutter, and the Craig Ferguson-hosted The Hustler.

Premiere dates for ABC's scripted lineup will be announced at a later time.

Check out ABC's 2021 schedule for its unscripted programming below.

Monday, January 4

8:00 p.m.: The Bachelor (Season Premiere)

Thursday, January 7

8:00 p.m.: Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (Series Premiere)

9:00 p.m.: The Chase (Series Premiere)

10:00 p.m.: The Hustler (Series Premiere)

Tuesday, January 26

8:00 p.m.: To Tell the Truth (Season Premiere)

Sunday, February 14

8:00 p.m.: American Idol (Season Premiere)