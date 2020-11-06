Farewell to 'Supernatural' Day 6: Your Pick for Baddie You Love to Hate Is…

Hey there, SPN fans! Join us in our 15-day countdown to the series finale of Supernatural, featuring a look back with the cast (and guest stars!) at 15 seasons of demon-hunting and apocalypse-preventing, as well as exclusive content, sneak peeks, and more.

Earlier this month, we asked you to think back on your favorite baddie you most love to hate and cast your vote. The winning pick has been selected and is announced below. It also appears in TV Guide Magazine's November 9 tribute to Supernatural, available on newsstands now.

Hello, SPN Family.

As Supernatural fans know, hunters Sam and Dean Winchester (Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles) have faced more than their fair share of demons, angels, ghosts, and monsters in the 15 seasons of the long-running CW drama. But only a few have been elevated to Big Bad status.

In October, we asked you to cast your vote for the baddie you most love to hate, and it's no surprise who stood out from the rest. Sure, Lucifer himself (Mark Pellegrino), final season foe God/Chuck (Rob Benedict), archangel Gabriel/Trickster (Richard Speight Jr.), and demon Ruby (Genevieve Cortese Padalecki) all have had fun messing with the Winchesters and their allies, but there's only one who has a hellhound as a pet (and really, how can you compete with that?).

The clear fan-favorite Big Bad was none other than Crowley (Mark Sheppard), who debuted in Season 5's "Abandon All Hope" and went from being a crossroads demon to eventually the King of Hell. And who could forget the bromance with Demon Dean at the beginning of Season 10?

But it all ended for Crowley when he sacrificed himself (to close the rift to the apocalypse world) in the Season 12 finale. It was only fitting that he went out with a "bye, boys." Watch it below.

Stay tuned for more Supernatural fun as TV Insider counts down to the November 19 series finale.

