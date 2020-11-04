Election Night Ratings: Early Numbers Put ABC & NBC's Coverage on Top

The early numbers are in for Election Night, and while NBC walked away with the win among adults 18-49 (1.7 rating across the night right now), ABC came out on top in total viewers (5.9 million). Note: ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox's include a mix of different programs across the time zones, and will be updated later.

Cable ratings will be available in the afternoon.

Here's the breakdown for Tuesday, November 3, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):