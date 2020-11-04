Election Night Ratings: Early Numbers Put ABC & NBC's Coverage on Top

Meredith Jacobs
ABC News Election Night 2020
The early numbers are in for Election Night, and while NBC walked away with the win among adults 18-49 (1.7 rating across the night right now), ABC came out on top in total viewers (5.9 million). Note: ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox's include a mix of different programs across the time zones, and will be updated later.

Cable ratings will be available in the afternoon.

Here's the breakdown for Tuesday, November 3, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):

TimeShowAdults 18-49 RatingTotal Viewers (millions)
8 p.m.Your Voice/Your Vote: Election 2020 (ABC)1.45.9
CBS News 2020 Election (CBS)1.14.5
NBC News Special: Decision 2020 (NBC)1.75.8
Fox Democracy 2020: Election Coverage (Fox)1.13.5
Penn & Teller: Fool Us (CW)0.2865,000
9:00 p.m.Your Voice/Your Vote: Election 2020 (ABC)1.56.1
CBS News 2020 Election (CBS)1.24.6
NBC News Special: Decision 2020 (NBC)1.75.7
Fox Democracy 2020: Election Coverage (Fox)1.33.7
Penn & Teller: Fool Us (CW)0.1806,000
10 p.m.Your Voice/Your Vote: Election 2020 (ABC)1.55.7
CBS News 2020 Election (CBS)1.14.2
NBC News Special: Decision 2020 (NBC)1.75.6
Fox Democracy 2020: Election Coverage (Fox)1.23.8