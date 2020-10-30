'The Boys' Promotes Claudia Doumit for Season 3: What Does This Mean for Victoria Neuman?

The Boys is promoting two of its stars to series regulars for Season 3 with Claudia Doumit and Colby Minifie set to return as Victoria Neuman and Ashley Barrett.

According to Deadline, fans will be seeing a lot more of these ladies when the show eventually begins streaming new episodes. The Amazon Prime Video series concluded its Season 2 run earlier this month in which some big twists linked to Doumit's congresswoman character were revealed.

While Minifie's Ashley, now a Vought exec, has been part of the show since Season 1, Doumit's Victoria made her debut in Season 2. As fans who tuned in may have noticed, Victoria's hiding a big secret as it was revealed that [Spoiler] she was responsible for the head-exploding moments throughout the season.

Despite campaigning on an anti-Vought and Compound-V platform, Victoria has some super abilities herself, but what they'll be used for remains to be seen. Based on the comic series by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, The Boys is set in a world where superheroes are treated like A-list celebrities and follows the adventures of the titular vigilante group whose main goal is to keep those "Supes" in line.

While many of the characters in the series are based on specific figures in the comics, Doumit's Victoria veers from the pages quite a bit. It could be said she is loosely based on the comic character Victor Neuman — also a political figure — but he's described as a simple-minded human. Clearly the calculating Victoria is anything but simple-minded or human as she used her abilities to silence specific individuals, so only time will tell what this series regular role will mean for Doumit's character moving forward.

Fans can definitely expect more panicking and stress from Minifie's Ashley as she's steered by Vought's Avengers-esque team The Seven. Stay tuned for more news about the upcoming season and binge the first two on Amazon now for a bloody good time.

The Boys, Season 3, TBA, Amazon Prime Video