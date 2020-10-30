Stephen Amell Sustains Back Injury While Filming Starz Wrestling Drama 'Heels'

Stephen Amell's days as a caped crusader on Arrow might be behind him, but it seems like his latest TV job on Starz's Heels is no less action-packed.

The actor reportedly sustained a back injury while filming the wrestling drama in Atlanta this week. "While performing a stunt on the set of Heels this week, Stephen Amell sustained an injury to his back," a Starz rep said in a statement to TV Line. "Following a medical evaluation, he is now resting and recovering at home in anticipation of his return to set."

The incident apparently occurred while Amell was performing a stunt that had been "thoroughly rehearsed." Heels includes scenes that require a lot of physicality, and a stunt coordinator and wrestling trainers are on set to observe and assist.

Heels follows the story of men and women chasing their pro-wrestling dreams in their small Georgia town. Within the community is a family-owned wrestling promotion, fought over by two brothers who each wish to oversee their late father's legacy. In the ring, somebody has to play the good guy as someone else takes on the role of nemesis. But can those roles be left behind in the real world?

Amell portrays Jack, the eldest brother of the Duffy Wrestling Association and antagonist to younger sibling Ace (Alexander Ludwig). Heels also stars Kelli Berglund, Alison Luff, Mary McCormack, Chris Bauer, Allen Maldonado, and James Harrison Jr.

