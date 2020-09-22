'Supergirl' to End With the Upcoming Season 6 on The CW

Another superhero is getting ready to hang up her cape.

Supergirl will be ending after the upcoming 20-episode Season 6, the CW, Warner Bros. Television, and Berlanti Productions announced on Tuesday. The creative team has started developing storylines for the final run, and production is set to begin later this month. The sixth season is slated to premiere on The CW in 2021 (with the rest of the network's usual and new fall programming).

Supergirl, starring Melissa Benoist as Kara Danvers and the titular hero, premiered in the 2015-2016 season on CBS. It then moved over to the CW beginning with Season 2 the following year. It is the second Arrowverse series to end in as many years; the Stephen Amell-starring Arrow, which started it all, wrapped its run of eight seasons in January 2020.

In addition to Benoist, Supergirl Season 5 starred Chyler Leigh (Alex Danvers), Katie McGrath (Lena Luthor), Jesse Rath (Brainiac-5), Nicole Maines (Nia Nal/Dreamer), Azie Tesfai (Kelly Olsen), Andrea Brooks (Eve Tessmacher), Julie Gonzalo (Andrea Rojas), Staz Nair (William Dey), and David Harewood (Hank Henshaw/J'onn J'onzz), with special guest star Jon Cryer (Lex Luthor).

The series, based on the DC characters, was created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Robert Rovner, Jessica Queller, and Rob Wright serve as executive producers.

Are you surprised that Supergirl is coming to an end? What are your hopes for the final season? Sound off in the comments below!

Supergirl, Sixth and Final Season, 2021, The CW