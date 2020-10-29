What's Coming and Going From Hulu in November 2020

Hulu is gearing up for a big November as the streamer unveiled its monthlong lineup featuring some great titles.

Whether you're looking forward to network premieres or new bingeable programming, Hulu has you covered. Among the original titles heading to the streamer are series including Eater's Guide to the World, Animaniacs, No Man's Land and The Mighty Ones, as well as films I Am Greta, Run with Sarah Paulson and Happiest Season starring Schitt's Creek's Dan Levy alongside Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis. Plus, FX on Hulu's limited series A Teacher with Kate Mara and Nick Robinson also debuts this month.

Below, get the full roundup of what's coming and going from Hulu this November.

Here's what's coming to Hulu in November:

November 1

Ayesha's Home Kitchen: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (Food Network)

Best Baker in America: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (Food Network)

Christmas Cookie Challenge: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Flip or Flop Fort Worth: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)

Giada's Holiday Handbook: Complete Seasons 1 – 4 (Food Network)

Holiday Baking Championship: Complete Seasons 1 – 5 (Food Network)

Holiday Gingerbread Showdown: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Kids Halloween Baking Championship: Special (Food Network)

Macy's Thanksgiving Cake Spectacular: Special (Food Network)

Malaysia Kitchen: Special (Cooking Channel)

Rick & Morty: Complete Season 4 (Adult Swim)

Skins: Complete Series (All3Media)

Tia Mowry at Home: Complete Seasons 1 – 3 (Cooking Channel)

Ultimate Thanksgiving Challenge: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

12 Rounds (2009)

3 Ninjas (1992)

A Christmas Solo (2017)

A Nanny For Christmas (2010)

A View to a Kill (1985)

Alien Nation (1988)

Antwone Fisher (2002)

Article 99 (1992)

Beerfest (2006)

Big Daddy (1999)

The Blair Witch Project (1999)

The Bourne Identity (2002)

The Bourne Supremacy (2004)

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007)

Breathless (1983)

Bringing Down The House (2003)

Broadcast News (1987)

Children Of The Corn (2009)

Christmas In Compton (2012)

Christmas In Vermont (2016)

Christmas on Holly Lane (2018)

The Christmas Tale (2005)

Crimson Tide (1995)

Dead Presidents (1995)

Diamonds Are Forever (1971)

The Dog Who Saved Christmas (2009)

The Expendables (2010)

The Expendables 2 (2012)

The Expendables 3 (2014)

Firewalker (1986)

For Your Eyes Only (1981)

Foxfire (1996)

From Russia with Love (1964)

Fun in Acapulco (1963)

The Horse Whisperer (1998)

Hud (1963)

I Heart Huckabees (2003)

I Spy (2002)

Johnny Mnemonic (1995)

Jumping The Broom (2011)

The Kingdom Of Heaven (2005)

Kiss The Girls (1997)

Knocked Up (2007)

The Last Waltz (1978)

License to Kill (1989)

Little Giants (1994)

Live and Let Die (1973)

The Living Daylights (1987)

Lord Of War (2005)

Lost In Space (1998)

Love Hurts (1990)

The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)

Maverick (1994)

Moonraker (1979)

Mr. Majestyk (1974)

Much Ado About Nothing (1993)

The Net (1995)

Next Day Air (2009)

Octopussy (1983)

On Her Majesty's Secret Service (1969)

Once Upon A Time At Christmas (2017)

Pacific Heights (1990)

Paws P.I. (2018)

Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief (2009)

Platoon (1986)

The Prestige (2006)

Ronin (1998)

School Dance (2014)

Slumdog Millionaire (2008)

Spy Next Door (2010)

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street (2007)

The Taking Of Pelham 1 2 3 (2009)

Thunderball (1965)

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)

Universal Soldier (1992)

W. (2008)

Wanted (2008)

The Waterboy (1998)

Wetlands (2019)

Wild Hogs (2007)

Wild Things (1998)

Working Girl (1988)

The World is Not Enough (1999)

You Only Live Twice (1967)

November 3

The Good Doctor: Season 4 Premiere (ABC)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Complete Season 12 (Bravo)

General Commander (2019)

The Assault (2019)

November 4

Blue Story (2020)

November 5

Braking for Whales (2020)

November 6

Killing Eve: Complete Season 3 (BBC America)

The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Complete Season 10 (Bravo)

November 9

The Mighty Ones: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Power: Complete Season 6 (Starz)

The Nice Guys (2016)

November 10

A Teacher: Limited Series (FX on Hulu)

Vik the Viking (2020)

November 11

Eater's Guide to the World: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

The Girl Next Door (2005)

Tonight's You're Mine (2012)

November 12

Chicago Fire: Season 9 Premiere (NBC)

Chicago Med: Season 6 Premiere (NBC)

Chicago P.D.: Season 8 Premiere (NBC)

Man who Invented Christmas (2017)

November 13

I Am Greta: Film Premiere (Hulu Original)

Grey's Anatomy: Season 17 Premiere (ABC)

Law & Order: SVU: Season 22 Premiere (NBC)

Station 19: Season 4 Premiere (ABC)

Sputnik (2020)

November 14

The Dictator (2012)

November 15

12 Pups of Christmas (2019)

A Christmas Movie Christmas (2019)

A Nice Girl Like You (2020)

Cartel Land (2015)

Christmas Crush (2019)

November 16

Seven Stages to Achieve Eternal Bliss (2018)

November 17

Soul Surfer (2011)

November 18

No Man's Land: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Big Sky: Series Premiere (ABC)

Body Cam (2020)

McQueen (2018)

November 19

For Life: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)

Amulet (2020)

November 20

Animaniacs: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Run: Film Premiere (Hulu Original)

A Million Little Things: Season 3 Premiere (ABC)

Tesla (2020)

November 21

Burden of Truth: Complete Season 3 (eOne)

November 24

Black Narcissus: Series Premiere (FX)

November 25

Happiest Season: Film Premiere (Hulu Original)

November 26

Bombshell (2019)

November 27

Centigrade (2020)

November 29

The Big Ugly (2020)

Here's what's leaving Hulu in November:

November 30

Absolute Power (1997)

Anywhere But Here (1999)

Bad Girls from Mars (1991)

The Bank Job (2008)

Because I Said So (2007)

Blade (1998)

Blade 2 (2002)

Broken Lizard's Club Dread (2004)

Call Me (1988)

Casino Royale (2006)

The Cold Light Of Day (2012)

Company Business (1991)

The Day the Earth Stood Still (2008)

Deep Blue Sea (1999)

Demolition Man (1993)

Evil Dead II (1987)

Extreme Justice (1993)

Fallen (1998)

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay (2008)

Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle (2004)

The Hurt Locker (2009)

Jessabelle (2014)

Julia (1977)

Killers (2010)

The Last Boy Scout (1991)

Notorious (2009)

The Omen (2006)

Outbreak (1995)

Pee-wee's Big Adventure (1985)

Quantum of Solace (2008)

Reasonable Doubt (2014)

Religulous (2008)

Snakes On A Plane (2006)

Stanley & Iris (1990)

Tyler Perry'S Daddy'S Little Girls (2007)

Up in the Air (2009)

The Weight of Water (2002)

The Woods (2006)

You Don't Mess With The Zohan (2008)