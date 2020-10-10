'Animaniacs' Gets a 'Jurassic Park' Welcome to Hulu in First Look (VIDEO)

Yakko, Wakko and Dot are back and as zany as ever in Hulu's first look at Animaniacs' return to TV.

The revival from Amblin Entertainment and Warner Bros. Animation is set to debut on the streaming platform later this fall on Friday, November 20 and as a treat to fans, a first look clip was unveiled during the show's New York Comic Con appearance.

The teaser re-stages the infamous moment in Jurassic Park when viewers witness Grant (Sam Neill), Ellie (Laura Dern) and Malcolm's (Jeff Goldblum) first encounter with dinosaurs. Instead, those dinos are swapped out for Yakko, Wakko and Dot who are seen frolicking in the animated field.

"This species of cartoon has been extinct since 1998," the Ellie-like character states. "I mean these haven't been seen on TV since the golden era of animation."

Hilarity ensues as an animated Steven Spielberg steps into the role of John Hammond (played by Richard Attenborough in the 1993 blockbuster film). He assures the audience that the cartoons are zany "to the max" and even a personified Hulu is impressed.

The cartoon's amazement over Yakko, Wakko and Dot is intensified when they learn Pinky and the Brain are also part of the Animaniacs revival. See the exciting clip below and don't miss the fan favorite's return this November on Hulu.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Animaniacs, New Episodes, Friday, November 20, Hulu