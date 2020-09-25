COVID-19 has been a drag and taken a lot from us, for sure. But amid the awfulness and uncertainty, a few good things have come out of these unprecedented quaran-times. The Bachelorette was able to figure out a way to film a season in a bubble. People have dinner with their kids more. The Dodgers won a World Series. And Colin Donnell finally recorded some damn music!

As most of his fans know, the Arrowverse and Chicago Med alum started out on the stage. But instead of leaning into the show-tune-y type of music he tackled in Jersey Boys, the national tour of Mamma Mia and the Anything Goes revival that earned him a Drama Desk nomination, Donnell has switched it up. He partnered with Brian Ucifer, the musical director for Frozen on Broadway (which starred Donnell's wife, Patti Murin!), for Chaos + Cocktails, a collection of seven Americana-tinged tracks that feel more singer-songwriter folksy, with addictive pop hooks. And it all started with an Instagram post (not the one below).

The pair, under the name The Nineteen Twenty (a cocktail itself of COVID-19 and the year of mess that is 2020), recorded the entire album remotely without ever collaborating in the same studio. At the same time, Donnell and Murin were expecting their first child, a daughter named Cecily who made her world debut in July, while Usifer awaited word of when or if Broadway theaters would reopen. Still, they managed to make some magic from miles and miles apart. Chaos + Cocktails is available on Apple Music and is a perfect soundtrack to create that autumnal vibe whether you're drinking an Old Fashioned or simply apple cider. Here, the guys discuss how they pulled it off, the upside of TV production shutdowns, and what's next.