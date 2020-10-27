Demi Lovato Teases Hosting Duties for 'E! People's Choice Awards' in Fun Tweet Exchange

Demi Lovato has been announced as this year's host of the E! People's Choice Awards.

The singer, who has racked up five People's Choice awards herself, will host the ceremony Sunday, November 15; it will be broadcast live from the Barker Hangar in Santa, Monica, California.

The ceremony will recognize fans picks in various categories covering music, movies, and TV.

The singer broke the news in back-and-forth tweets with E!. The network started things out by posting, "We can keep a secret could you, @ddlovato? Any plans on Sunday, November 15th?"

Lovato followed up by tweeting, "idk... maybe hosting @peopleschoice?!?!?" with a series of smiling emjois.

This year's TV nominees include fan favorites such as This Is Us, Grey's Anatomy, The Bachelor, Riverdale, Ozark, The Walking Dead, Schitt's Creek, and The Good Place.

E! People's Choice Awards, Sunday, November 15, 9/8c, E!