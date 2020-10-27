The 'Impractical Jokers' Welcome a Horror Legend in 'Dinner Party' Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

Impractical Jokers: Dinner Party is welcoming fans back to the virtual table for 10 all-new episodes beginning Thursday, October 29.

In a first look at the Halloween-themed premiere episode, Jokers Joe Gatto, James "Murr" Murray, Sal Vulcano and Brian "Q" Quinn are getting in the spooky spirit by donning some interesting costumes.

While we're sure explanations are to come, Q appears to have gone the vampire route, Sal keeps it simple with a clown nose, Murr immerses himself in a makeshift ocean, but Joe definitely takes the cake as some kind of sparkly unicorn.

The guys will welcome a horror legend in this installment of their virtual series as Friday the 13th franchise star Kane Hodder, who is known for playing the iconic Jason Voorhees, regales his hosts with tales of his time playing the baddie. Their conversation turns to Times Square as Hodder recalls filming in the center of New York City.

Hodder is just one of many famous faces appearing in new episodes airing Thursdays on truTV. Other exciting guest stars coming down the pike include Wayne Brady, Edie Falco, Colin Jost, DJ Marshmello and Paula Abdul.

See laughs ensue in the special sneak peek above and don't miss the return of Impractical Jokers: Dinner Party on truTV.

Impractical Jokers, New Episodes, Thursday, October 29, 1o/9c, truTV