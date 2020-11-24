'Impractical Jokers' Invite 'SNL's Colin Jost to 'Dinner Party' in Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

It's a Staten Island family affair in the latest episode of Impractical Jokers: Dinner Party and we have your exclusive sneak peek at the hilarity.

The Tenderloins — Brian "Q" Quinn, James "Murr" Murray, Joe Gatto and Sal Vulcano — are welcoming Saturday Night Live's Colin Jost to their virtual dinner table in the upcoming installment airing Thanksgiving day on truTV. For those who may be surprised by their connection, Colin's connections to the guys remain strong through his brother and Impractical Jokers producer Casey Jost.

The clip, above, features Colin's first few moments in the virtual gathering as he shows off a framed photo of himself and the Tenderloins in his screen. "Hey, look at this, guys, look at what I have in my house here," Colin says proudly, while holding the image up into view. "It's just all of us."

The gesture earns a flurry of aws from the other guys as they reminisce about days from the recent past. Q then brings up an occasion in which Colin gifted him a special photo of John Belushi from the Saturday Night Live archives. "You're a great guy," Q continues to praise before asking, "what happened to your brother?"

This leads to some laughs and a recollected memory from childhood. What will happen when Casey joins the conversation? Check out the full clip above some seriously funny banter, and don't miss the full episode airing on truTV this Thursday, November 26.

Impractical Jokers: Dinner Party, New episode, Thursday, November 26, 10/9c, truTV