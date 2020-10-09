'American Gods': Starz Unveils First Look at Season 3, Sets 2021 Premiere (VIDEO)

After nearly two years, American Gods fans will finally be able to experience the latest chapter in Starz's mystifying series.

During the show's New York Comic Con appearance, the first trailer was unveiled for Season 3, a year and a half after Season 2 concluded. While the series hasn't been given a precise premiere date, the show will arrive in early 2021 and if the teaser is any indication, it's going to be epic.

See Also 'American Gods' Finale: Yetide Badaki on That Sensual Bilquis-Shadow Exchange What the hell just happened in the final episode of the season? Queen Bilquis does her best to explain...

Based on Neil Gaiman's bestselling novel, American Gods follows the war building between the Old Gods of mythology and the New Gods of technology. When ex-con Shadow Moon's (Ricky Whittle) service is recruited by Mr. Wednesday (Ian McShane), he soon learns that this mysterious man is the Norse All-Father god Odin who also happens to be Shadow's father.

In Season 3, Shadow settles in the snowy town of Lakeside, Wisconsin in an effort to avoid his apparent destiny and mask his own path guided by the gods of his black ancestors, the Orishas. He'll soon learn that you can't reject being a god as he discovers the town's waters run deep, dark and bloody. The only choice he does have? Deciding what kind of god he's going to be.

The trailer was unveiled alongside new sneak peek imagery during a panel that include Gaiman alongside stars Whittle, Emily Browning, Yetide Badaki, Bruce Langley, Omid Abtahi and Ashley Reyes. American Gods features a large ensemble including additional stars who were absent from the panel such as Crispin Glover, Demore Barnes, Devery Jacobs, Blythe Danner, Marilyn Manson, Julia Sweeney, Iwan Rheon, Danny Trejo, Peter Stormare, Denis O'Hare, Lela Loren, Dominique Jackson, Wale, Herizen Guardiola and Eric Johnson.

Stay tuned for more on Season 3 before American Gods returns next year and catch the thrilling new trailer below.

American Gods, Season 3, Coming 2021, Starz