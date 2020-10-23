What's Coming to Amazon in November 2020

Amazon is bulking up on some TV favorites as we head into November with plenty of new original titles and much-loved comfort shows.

On the originals front, Amazon will launch films and shows including Ferro, Small Axe, The Pack and more. Meanwhile, comedies like Community and Scrubs will give people something hefty to binge as all seasons of the former network titles arrive. And don't miss IMDb TV's thrilling Alex Rider series. Plus, YouTube's former series Wayne lands on the streamer.

All of these titles and more are coming to Amazon in November — see the full lineup below.

Available for Streaming on Prime Video:

November

28 Days Later (2003)

A Christmas Movie Christmas (2019)

A Christmas Switch (2018)

A Majestic Christmas (2018) (Hallmark Movies Now)

Arizona Whirlwind (1944)

Article 99 (1992)

As Good As It Gets (1997)

Boyz N' The Hood (1991)

Breathless (1983)

Country Strong (2011)

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000)

Dead Poets Society (1989)

Deja Vu (2006)

Did You Hear About the Morgans? (2009)

Firewalker (1986)

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (2003)

Marrying Father Christmas (2018) (Hallmark Movies Now)

Me, Myself & Irene (2000)

More Than a Game (2009)

Mr. Majestyk (1974)

Next Day Air (2009)

Platoon (1986)

Rock N' Roll Christmas (2019)

Romancing the Stone (1984)

Ronin (1998)

Silverado (1985)

Step Up (2006)

Thank You For Smoking (2006)

The Expendables (2010)

The Expendables 2 (2012)

The Expendables 3 (2014)

The Insider (1999)

The Iron Lady (2011)

The Jewel of the Nile (1985)

The Last Waltz (1978)

The Sapphires (2013)

The Taking of Pelham 1 2 3 (2009)

The X Files: I Want to Believe (2008)

Twilight (2001)

Underworld: Evolution (2006)

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans (2009)

Underworld (2003)

W. (2008)

Wall Street (1987)

Water For Elephants (2011)

You Got Served (2004)

Zookeeper (2011)

America's Founding Fathers: Season 1 (The Great Courses)

America's Untold Story: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

A Pup Named Scooby-Doo: Season 1 (Boomerang)

Before We Die: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Christopher Kimball's Milk Street: Season 1 (PBS Living)

Crime 360: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Delicious: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

Hawkeye and the Last of the Mohicans: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)

Jamestown: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Lost Worlds: Season 1 (History Vault)

Mister Rogers' Neighborhood: Season 1979 (PBS Kids)

Naked Hustle: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

Stockholm: Season 1 (Topic)

The George Burns and Gracie Allen Show: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

The MotorTrend 500: NASCAR Heads West: Limited Series (MotorTrend)

The Restaurant: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

November 3

General Commander (2019)

The Assault (2019)

November 4

Blue Story (2020)

November 6

The Secret: Dare to Dream (2020)

*El Presidente (English Dub) - Amazon Original Series: Season 1

*Ferro - Amazon Original Series: Season 1

*Wayne - Amazon Presents: Season 1

November 7

Retaliation (2017)

November 8

Community: Seasons 1-6

November 11

Tonight You're Mine (2012)

November 13

The Ride (2018)

*Alex Rider - IMDb TV Original: Season 1

*James May: Oh Cook - Amazon Original Series: Season 1

American Horror Story: 1984: Season 9

November 14

The Dictator (2012)

Scrubs: Seasons 1-9

November 15

12 Pups of Christmas (2019)

Christmas Crush (2019)

November 18

Body Cam (2020)

November 20

Seven Stages to Achieve Eternal Bliss (2020)

*Small Axe - Amazon Original Series: Limited Series

*The Pack - Amazon Original Series: Season 1

November 21

Most Wanted (2020)

November 25

*Uncle Frank - Amazon Original Movie (2020)

November 26

Bombshell (2019)

November 27

Life in a Year (2020)

Available for Rental or Purchase This Month on Prime Video:

November 6

The Informer (2019)

November 13

Come Away (2020)