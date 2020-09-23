When Will 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Return for Season 4?

As we head into the cozy indoor months of fall and winter, some fans may be wondering when shows like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel will return for their binging pleasure. The Amazon Prime Video hit typically launches new seasons in early December, but with the coronavirus pandemic shutdowns, it's no surprise Season 4 will be delayed.

So, when can viewers expect to see Midge Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) and manager Susie Myerson (Alex Borstein) back on their comedy beat? Thankfully, series creator Amy Sherman-Palladino (Gilmore Girls, Bunheads) is giving some insight into that via a new production update.

At a virtual panel discussion during the Woodstock Film Festival, Sherman-Palladino revealed to TV Line, "We're starting back [on production] on January 7." This confirms that Maisel won't return before the new year, but filming will kick off at the beginning of 2021, which means there's potential for Season 4 to at least come sooner than late 2021.

"Costume fittings are happening [now], sets are being built like mad. All of the stuff is happening," Sherman-Palladino added. "We're breaking our stories, we're writing... And then in December we're dragging the actors in and we're going to table read the scripts."

Star Rachel Brosnahan offered fans a peek at the fittings via her Instagram page by sharing a photo of herself and the costume team wearing masks as she got back into Midge's signature style. "Mask game strong. Hat game stronger," Brosnahan wrote. "We're slowly and safely getting back to it but first costume fitting is in the books 🎉 Damn, it feels good to be (almost) back."

As with any show in the era of COVID-19, best practices behind the scenes are changing on Maisel, which has previously wowed viewers with its scale and use of extras. "There will be a lot more visual effects because there are limits to what we can do," executive producer Daniel Palladino noted at the panel.

Even with the January 7 production start date, timelines are subject change, so stay tuned for any updates on Season 4's status until then.

