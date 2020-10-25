Dave & Jenny Marrs Oversee Home Restorations on ‘Fixer to Fabulous’ (VIDEO)

Dave and Jenny Marrs embrace small-town America by renovating classic homes in Bentonville, Arkansas in a new season of Fixer to Fabulous, premiering Tuesday, October 27 on HGTV.

While Dave handles the construction end of things, Jenny delves into the design and together they make a great team.

The couple believe it is important to create welcoming spaces for people to gather that should reflect the personality of the ones who will live there.

They utilizes local craftsmen who can enhance the charm of the old homes, adding custom touches such as a secret bookshelf doorway, a dining table made from reclaimed basketball court flooring, and an entry way filled with family memories.

In the season opener, Dave and Jenny fix up a dated lakehouse for a deserving family, transforming it into a modern Nantucket-style waterfront escape. The renovation calls for several custom projects, including a refreshed boathouse, a one-of-a-kind carved inlay in the foyer and a soda-shoppe inspired teenage hideaway.

Dave and Jenny deliver episodes filled with heart, family and breathtaking transformations of worn-out homes into personalized family homes.

Fixer to Fabulous, Premiere, Tuesday, October 27, 9/8c, HGTV