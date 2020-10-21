CBS Adds 'SEAL Team,' 'FBI,' & More Premiere Dates to Fall 2020 Schedule

CBS' fall schedule is shaping up nicely.

The network announced November premiere dates for five more of its scripted series: dramas FBI, FBI: Most WantedBull, and SEAL Team, and the comedy The Unicorn.

Premiere dates for NCISYoung SheldonMomThe NeighborhoodBob ♥ AbisholaAll RiseNCIS: Los AngelesNCIS: New Orleans, and S.W.A.T. were already announced. That leaves Blue BloodsThe EqualizerEvilMacGyver, and Magnum P.I. still to be scheduled.

Check out the new premiere dates in bold in CBS' fall 2020 schedule below:

Thursday, November 12

8:00 p.m.: Young Sheldon

8:30 p.m.: B Positive

9:00 p.m.: Mom

9:30 p.m.: The Unicorn (Season 2 Premiere)

Monday, November 16

8:00 p.m.: The Neighborhood (Season 3 Premiere)

8:30 p.m.: Bob ♥ Abishola (Season 2 Premiere)

9:00 p.m.: All Rise (Season 2 Premiere)

10:00 p.m.: Bull (Season 5 Premiere)

Tuesday, November 17

8:00 p.m.: NCIS (Season 18 Premiere)

9:00 p.m.: FBI (Season 3 Premiere)

10:00 p.m.: FBI: Most Wanted (Season 2 Premiere)

Wednesday, November 25

8:00 p.m.: The Amazing Race

9:00 p.m.: SEAL Team (Season 4 Premiere)

10:00 p.m.: S.W.A.T.