CBS Fall 2020 Schedule: 'NCIS,' 'LA,' 'S.W.A.T.' & More Premiere Dates

The fall 2020 broadcast network TV schedule is almost complete.

CBS has finally announced November premiere dates for 10 of its scripted series (dramas and comedies) Tuesday. Among them are NCIS and its two spinoffs, Mom (without Anna Faris), new comedy B Positive, and S.W.A.T. (originally set for the midseason, with a two-hour premiere). More premiere dates for November will be announced shortly.

The network also announced that classic NCIS, consisting of fan-favorite episodes from the first 17 seasons, will begin airing on Sunday, November 8, for a three-hour NCIS block after 60 Minutes. (It's NCI-Sundays?)

Among the shows without premiere dates yet: Blue Bloods, Bull, The Equalizer, Evil, FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, MacGyver, Magnum P.I., SEAL Team, and The Unicorn.

Check out the schedule with the new CBS fall premiere dates below. (60 Minutes and The Amazing Race's were previously announced.)

Thursday, November 5

8:00 p.m.: Young Sheldon (Season 4 Premiere)

8:30 p.m.: B Positive (Series Premiere)

9:00 p.m.: Mom (Season 8 Premiere)

Sunday, November 8

(Football Doubleheader)

7:30 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. PT: 60 Minutes

8:30 p.m. ET/8:00 p.m. PT: NCIS: Los Angeles (Season 12 Premiere)

9:30 p.m. ET/9:00 p.m. PT: NCIS: New Orleans (Season 7 Premiere)

10:30 p.m. ET/10:00 p.m. PT: NCIS fan-favorite episodes

Wednesday, November 11

8:00 p.m.: The Amazing Race

9:00 p.m.: S.W.A.T. (Two-Hour Season 4 Premiere)

Monday, November 16

8:00 p.m.: The Neighborhood (Season 3 Premiere)

8:30 p.m.: Bob Hearts Abishola (Season 2 Premiere)

9:00 p.m.: All Rise (Season 2 Premiere)

Tuesday, November 17

8:00 p.m.: NCIS (Season 18 Premiere)