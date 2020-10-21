Tuesday TV Ratings: World Series Game 1 Beats 'The Bachelorette' & 'The Voice' 

The first game of the World Series (with the Dodgers and Rays facing off) came out on top, even opposite The Bachelorette (as Clare Crawley's dramatic search for love continued) and The Voice. And, while the ABC dating series slipped in both rating and total viewers between its two hours, the NBC singing competition saw gains.

Elsewhere on the night, Transplant was up on both counts, with a 0.6 rating and 4.3 million viewers.

Here's the breakdown for Tuesday, October 20, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):