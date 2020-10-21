'Married at First Sight' Sneak Peek: Is There Still Hope for Brett & Olivia? (VIDEO)

Season 11 of Married at First Sight continues this week as the remaining couples approach the pivotal Decision Day.

For Olivia and Brett, however, D day is meaningless — they decided to end their marriage before reaching the milestone. The seemingly mutual decision meant that they didn't participate in the recent group couples retreat, but are still part of the show.

In the latest installment, "Pack Your Bags," Olivia and Brett meet with friends to reflect on their experience. Could there still be hope they stick it out? We have an exclusive first look at conversations that could provide insight as to what went wrong and what it would take to make the relationship work.

"It didn't work out," Olivia announces to her friend while out for a drink and bite to eat. "It's just frustrating, I mean, it is what it is." Olivia admits that she probably should have been shown Brett more intimacy.

Meanwhile, Brett catches up with one of his own friends and reveals the news about his failed marriage. He says that their goals and aspirations were too different to make it work. Brett's friend says, "So, you guys bonded in your nitpickiness?"

While Brett's friend isn't altogether surprised over the breakup, revealing that Brett doesn't bend for anyone, even his buddies, Olivia's friend asks what would have to happen in order for them to make the marriage work. Does this couple still have a chance? Check out the exclusive clip above and learn more by tuning into the latest Married at First Sight episode.

Married at First Sight, Season 11, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Lifetime