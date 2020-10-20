'The Flight Attendant' Trailer Mixes Mystery With Thrills & Humor (VIDEO)

"I feel like I'm losing my mind," flight attendant Cassie Bowden (Kaley Cuoco) says in the trailer for the HBO Max thriller, and you might feel the same — in the best way possible.

The Flight Attendant's new preview, hauntingly set to Britney Spears' "Toxic," is full of mystery with a little dark humor thrown in for good measure. It all begins with Cassie eyeing a passenger in seat 3C, Alex (Michiel Huisman), and their fun moves from the plane bathroom to Bangkok for dinner and his hotel room. Then, the next morning, she wakes and finds blood on her hand — and he's dead in the bed.

"When I woke up in the morning, he was so alive!" Cassie hysterically tells the FBI. "Think they know you're lying?" Alex whispers in her ear. Yes, the dead Alex is sticking around to haunt and taunt her.

"The whole night just flickers," Cassie later admits. "I can't remember anything about it." Her best friend Annie (Girls' Zosia Mamet) asks why she cleaned it up. "I don't know," the flight attendant admits. And just as Cassie is advised to not do "anything stupid," she attends 3C's funeral with another friend.

"I'm a crazy, drunk flight attendant, not a killer," she insists. Is she? What exactly happened that night? Watch the trailer below for more from the series.

The limited series premieres with three episodes on Thursday, November 26, with two following on December 3, another two on December 10, and the finale on December 17. It's based on Chris Bohjalian's novel. The cast also includes Rosie Perez, Michelle Gomez, T.R. Knight, Colin Woodell, Merle Dandridge, Griffin Matthews, and Nolan Gerard Funk.

The series is produced by Warner Horizon Scripted Television, Berlanti Productions & Yes, Norman Productions. Greg Berlanti, Cuoco, Steve Yockey, Marcie Ulin, Meredith Lavender, and Sarah Schechter are executive producers, and Suzanne McCormack is co-executive producer. Susanna Fogel directs and executive produces the first two episodes.

The Flight Attendant, Series Premiere, Thursday, November 26, HBO Max