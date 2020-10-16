'Truth Be Told' Adds Kate Hudson to Cast for Season 2

Meaghan Darwish
Kate Hudson
Amy Neunsinger

Golden Globe-winning actor Kate Hudson is joining Apple TV+'s drama series Truth Be Told for Season 2, slated to begin production October 26. She plays Micah Keith, a lifestyle guru and longtime friend of true-crime podcaster Poppy Parnell, played by Octavia Spencer. As a new case that involves both women unfolds, their relationship will be put to the test.

Hudson is best known for roles in big-screen films such as Almost Famous, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Marshall, and Bride Wars. She also had a recurring guest role in Glee's fourth season.

Season 1 follows Poppy as she reopens a murder case that made her show a national sensation. She comes face-to-face with Warren Cave (Aaron Paul), a man she may mistakenly have helped put away behind bars, leaving her to grapple with the consequences of her pursuit for justice.

Based on Kathleen Barber's novel, Are You Sleeping, the TV series is produced by Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine, Chernin Entertainment and Endeavor Content.

Stay tuned for more news about Season 2 as Truth Be Told goes back into production, and binge the first season now on Apple TV+.

Truth Be Told, Season 1, Streaming now, Apple TV+