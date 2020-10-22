Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) treats patients with coronavirus and navigates a romance with Lea (Paige Spara) in Season 4.

His next challenge, says exec producer David Shore: "Supervising other people." Shaun shepherds four new doctors vying for surgical resident positions at St. Bonaventure. "[They will] challenge Shaun and show his perspectives on teaching and mentoring."

Meet the new M.D.s below.

Dr. Olivia Jackson (Summer Brown)

Olivia has a prestigious pedigree, including degrees from Harvard and Oxford, yet can be insecure. "She's like a sponge who takes everything in and is always eager to learn more," newcomer Brown says. "She is also aware she'll make mistakes, and that pressure makes her quick to yield to others and not fully trust herself."

See Also Your Burning 'Good Doctor' Season 4 Qs Answered Exec producer David Shore and Highmore preview what's next for St. Bonaventure's staff and relationships.

Dr. Asher Wolke (Noah Galvin)

Asher was raised in an ultraconservative Hasidic Jewish community but left at age 18 when he decided to become a doctor. He can be wide-eyed about the world. "The limited but specific religious and social education he underwent," says Galvin (The Real O'Neals), "became both his superpower and his greatest weakness."

Dr. Enrique Guerin (Brian Marc)

A surfer, though not a slacker, Enrique, aka Ricky, "is sincere in his convictions," says Marc (Marvel's Luke Cage). "If he puts an idea forward, it's because he genuinely feels it's helpful." He believes in the value of life experience as much as textbooks, and in a hospital, his relaxed attitude "can add risk, for better or worse."

Dr. Jordan Allen (Bria Samoné Henderson)

Jordan is shaped by her Baptist faith and her strong work ethic. "Failure is not an option," says Henderson (Mrs. America) about her confident character. "She is firm in building the life she wants and believes she deserves." Her main weakness: "She speaks her mind, even when she should have some restraint."

The Good Doctor, Season 4 Premiere, Monday, November 2, 10/9c, ABC