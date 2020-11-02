'General Hospital' Sends Josslyn & Trina Back in Time for Election Episode

"This reminds me of Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure!" actress Eden McCoy says of today's very special General Hospital episode that sends characters back in time (believed to be a show first).

The journey begins when teens Josslyn Jacks (McCoy) and Trina Robinson (Sydney Mikayla) visit a museum for an extra credit assignment. They pull a lever in an old voting booth and find themselves transported to 1920 — amid the first presidential election in which women had the right to vote.

While in the Port Charles of the past, the surprised pair cross paths with familiar-looking suffragists determined to exercise that

hard-won right (above, from left: Brook Kerr, Cassandra James, Nancy Lee Grahn, Maura West, Rebecca Herbst, Briana Henry, Laura Wright, and Finola Hughes, with McCoy and Mikayla).

Although the other actresses play different roles in this "trippy, parallel-universe situation" than they're known for, their personalities match. "The more problematic characters currently are problematic back then as well," McCoy teases.

She hopes all viewers, not just women, are reminded of the history lesson Josslyn learns on the morning of the first election in which she can vote: "We went through a lot, and every vote matters."

