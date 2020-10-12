The NBC soap has hit the pause button on production, which initially resumed at the beginning of September.

A production team member on Days of Our Lives tested positive for the coronavirus, and filming will resume on October 26, Deadline reports. That person is now isolated and anyone who has come into contact with the member will be quarantining for two weeks. The positive test has also set up a "deep cleaning and disinfecting of Days of Our Lives' production facilities on the Sony lot."

But the daytime drama's schedule on NBC will not be affected, so fans will still be able to tune in every day for new episodes. (It had had enough episodes banked to go into this month when production originally shut down in March.)

Days isn't the first show to have production paused for two weeks due to a positive test. Chicago Med did so at the end of September (but it, too, is expected to air new episodes as planned in November). Pauses like this are part of new protocols on set that include regular testing and social distancing for the health and safety of the casts and crews.

This news comes after series star Melissa Reeves' character, Jennifer Horton, was temporarily recast with The Young and the Restless' Cady McClain for pandemic-related travel reasons.

