'Chicago Med' Production Paused — Will It Affect the Season 6 Premiere Date?

A week after production began on the first One Chicago series to begin filming for the new season, the pause button has been hit.

This comes after a positive COVID-19 test on the Chicago Med set Tuesday (September 29), Deadline reports. (As part of the guidelines in place, those on set are tested.) The person, who has not been identified, works in the Zone A department and was "in close proximity to other members of the cast and crew," according to the report.

Wolf Entertainment and Universal TV are playing it safe by suspending production on Season 6 for two weeks. Another person in the same department also tested positive for coronavirus on September 24, two days after production had started. Filming had briefly shut down that day but picked up again the following day.

For now, Chicago Med's sixth season should still premiere on November 11. Fire and P.D. have yet to begin work on their upcoming ninth and eighth seasons, respectively, but they're still scheduled to start production on October 6. We'll have to wait and see if any of that changes in the coming weeks.

NBC had to adjust its fall schedule due to the pandemic shutting down and delaying production in March and for the new season. Its usual scripted shows are set to return throughout October and November, while September has seen the return of American Ninja Warrior with a shortened season, the debut of the acquired drama Transplant, and the premiere of the Weakest Link revival. Some returning favorites, like Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Good Girls, New Amsterdam, and Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, won't be back until 2021.

Chicago Med, Season 6 Premiere, Wednesday, November 11, 8/7c, NBC