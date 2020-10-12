Freeform's 'Kickoff to Christmas' 2020: The Complete Schedule
It's almost the most wonderful time of the year, and Freeform has you covered with all of your pre-holiday season festivity.
In the month leading up to December, Freeform will get you in the mood with its "Kickoff to Christmas" programming event. Beginning on Sunday, November 1, you can tune in for fan-favorites like Frozen, Home Alone, and Love Actually, and new to the lineup is Christopher Robin, Black Nativity, and It's a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie.
There are also quite a few network debuts (like Minions and Despicable Me 3) as well as an Incredible night with the Freeform premiere of Incredibles 2 after the original.
Check out the full schedule for the "Kickoff to Christmas" event below.
Sunday, Nov. 1
7:30 a.m.: E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
10:05 a.m.: Jingle All the Way 2
12:05 p.m.: Deck the Halls (2006)
2:10 p.m.: The Game Plan
4:50 p.m.: Matilda
6:55 p.m.: Frozen (Disney Animated)
9:25 p.m.: Coco (Disney-Pixar)
11:55 p.m.: Christmas with the Kranks
Kal Penn Raps About the Supreme Court for 'Kal Penn Approves This Message' (VIDEO)
Monday, Nov. 2
12:00 p.m.: Christmas with the Kranks
2:05 p.m.: Matilda
4:10 p.m.: The Hunger Games
7:25 p.m.: The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
Tuesday, Nov. 3
11:00 a.m.: The Hunger Games
2:00 p.m.: The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
5:30 p.m.: The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1
8:00 p.m.: The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2
12:00 a.m.: Stealing Christmas
Wednesday, Nov. 4
10:30 a.m.: The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1
1:00 p.m.: The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2
4:00 p.m.: The Sorcerer’s Apprentice (2010)
6:30 p.m.: Frozen (Disney Animated)
9:00 p.m.: Shrek
12:00 a.m.: Jingle All the Way 2
Thursday, Nov. 5
10:30 a.m.: The Simpsons
5:00 p.m.: Shrek
7:00 p.m.: Hercules (Disney Animated)
9:00 p.m.: Inside Out (Disney-Pixar)
12:00 a.m.: Early Man
Friday, Nov. 6
10:30 a.m.: Boxtrolls
12:30 p.m.: Alvin and the Chipmunks (2007)
2:30 p.m.: Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel
4:30 p.m.: The Santa Clause
6:30 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2
9:00 p.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
12:00 a.m.: The Simpsons
Saturday, Nov. 7
7:00 a.m.: Boxtrolls
9:00 a.m.: Alvin and the Chipmunks (2007)
11:00 a.m.: Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel
1:05 p.m.: Prancer Returns
3:10 p.m.: Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
5:15 p.m.: Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2 – Freeform Premiere
7:20 p.m.: Minions – Freeform Premiere
9:25 p.m.: Despicable Me 3 – Freeform Premiere
11:30 p.m.: Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
Sunday, Nov. 8
7:00 a.m.: The Mistle-tones
9:00 a.m.: Prancer Returns
11:00 a.m.: Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
1:05 p.m.: Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2
3:10 p.m.: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
4:50 p.m.: Minions
6:55 p.m.: Despicable Me 3
9:00 p.m.: Zootopia (Disney Animated)
11:30 p.m.: A Wrinkle in Time (2018) – Freeform Premiere
Monday, Nov. 9
12:00 p.m.: Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
2:00 p.m.: The Sorcerer’s Apprentice (2010)
4:30 p.m.: Alice in Wonderland (2010) (Live Action)
7:00 p.m.: Tarzan (Disney Animated)
9:00 p.m.: Shrek
12:00 a.m.: Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin' Reboot Ordered to Series at HBO Max
Tuesday, Nov. 10
11:30 a.m.: E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
2:05 p.m.: The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996) (Disney Animated)
4:10 p.m.: Chicken Little (Disney Animated)
6:15 p.m.: Shrek
8:20 p.m.: Wonder
12:00 a.m.: A Cinderella Story
Wednesday, Nov. 11
10:30 a.m.: The Preacher’s Wife
1:00 p.m.: Wonder
3:30 p.m.: A Cinderella Story
5:30 p.m.: The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement
8:00 p.m.: The Simpsons
12:00 a.m.: A Cinderella Story: If the Shoe Fits
Thursday, Nov. 12
1:30 p.m.: Deck the Halls (2006)
3:30 p.m.: Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2
5:30 p.m.: Mary Poppins (1964)
8:30 p.m.: Christopher Robin (2018) – Freeform Premiere
12:00 a.m.: Turkey Drop
Friday, Nov. 13
1:30 p.m.: Cloudy with A Chance of Meatballs 2
3:30 p.m.: The Goonies
6:00 p.m.: The Parent Trap (1998)
9:00 p.m.: The Secret Life of Pets – Freeform Premiere
12:00 a.m.: The Simpsons
Saturday, Nov. 14
7:00 a.m.: The Goonies
9:35 a.m.: The Simpsons
12:35 p.m.: Disney’s A Christmas Carol (2009)
2:40 p.m.: Lilo & Stitch (Disney Animated)
4:40 p.m.: The Secret Life of Pets
6:45 p.m.: Home Alone
9:15 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
11:55 p.m.: The Perfect Holiday
Sunday, Nov. 15
7:00 a.m.: Deck the Halls (2006)
9:05 a.m.: Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve
11:10 a.m.: The Perfect Holiday
1:15 p.m.: The Hunger Games
4:30 p.m.: The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
8:05 p.m.: The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1
10:45 p.m.: The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2
Monday, Nov. 16
11:30 a.m.: The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
3:00 p.m.: The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1
5:30 p.m.: The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2
8:30 p.m.: Pitch Perfect
12:00 a.m.: The Mistle-tones
Tuesday, Nov. 17
10:30 a.m.: Holiday in Handcuffs
12:30 p.m.: The Preacher’s Wife
3:00 p.m.: The Intern
5:30 p.m.: Pitch Perfect
8:00 p.m.: Love Actually
12:00 a.m.: The Perfect Holiday
Netflix 2020 Holiday Lineup: Your Guide to All Festive Movies, Series & More
Wednesday, Nov. 18
11:30 a.m.: The Perfect Holiday
1:30 p.m.: The Intern
4:00 p.m.: Love Actually
7:00 p.m.: Deck the Halls (2006)
9:00 p.m.: Disney’s A Christmas Carol (2009)
12:00 a.m.: A Cinderella Story
Thursday, Nov. 19
12:00 p.m.: Turkey Drop
2:00 p.m.: A Cinderella Story
4:00 p.m.: The Princess Bride
6:30 p.m.: Matilda
8:30 p.m.: Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
12:00 a.m.: It’s a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie – Freeform Premiere
Friday, Nov. 20
10:30 a.m.: Prancer Returns
12:35 p.m.: Matilda
2:40 p.m.: Cloudy with A Chance of Meatballs
4:45 p.m.: Hercules (Disney Animated)
6:50 p.m.: Minions
8:55 p.m.: Despicable Me 3
12:00 a.m.: The Simpsons
Saturday, Nov. 21
7:00 a.m.: Prancer Returns
9:10 a.m.: Bon Voyage Charlie Brown
10:45 a.m.: The Simpsons
12:15 p.m.: Cloudy with A Chance of Meatballs
2:20 p.m.: Bolt (Disney Animated)
4:30 p.m.: Minions
6:40 p.m.: Despicable Me 3
8:45 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
11:25 p.m.: Shrek
1:30 a.m.: Scared Shrekless
Sunday, Nov. 22
7:00 a.m.: Bon Voyage Charlie Brown
8:30 a.m.: The Simpsons
10:00 a.m.: Alvin and the Chipmunks (2007)
12:00 p.m.: Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel
2:00 p.m.: Shrek
4:05 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
6:45 p.m.: Home Alone
9:15 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
11:55 p.m.: Black Nativity – Freeform Premiere
Monday, Nov. 23
11:00 a.m.: E.T. the Extra Terrestrial
1:40 p.m.: The Princess Bride
4:10 p.m.: The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement
6:50 p.m.: Inside Out (Disney-Pixar)
8:55 p.m.: The Secret Life of Pets
12:00 a.m.: The Simpsons
Tuesday, Nov. 24
11:00 a.m.: Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
12:00 p.m.: Deck the Halls (2006)
2:00 p.m.: The Goonies
4:30 p.m.: The Game Plan
7:00 p.m.: The Secret Life of Pets
9:00 p.m.: Shrek
12:00 a.m.: Prancer Returns
Wednesday, Nov. 25
10:30 a.m.: Prancer Returns
12:30 p.m.: The Goonies
3:00 p.m.: Christmas with the Kranks
5:00 p.m.: Penguins of Madagascar – Freeform Premiere
7:00 p.m.: Shrek
9:00 p.m.: Tangled (Disney Animated)
12:00 a.m.: Turkey Drop
12 Actors Returning to TV in Hallmark's 2020 Holiday Flicks
Thursday, Nov. 26
7:00 a.m.: Christmas with the Kranks
10:30 a.m.: Bon Voyage Charlie Brown
12:00 p.m.: Penguins of Madagascar
2:00 p.m.: Pocahontas (Disney Animated)
4:00 p.m.: The Princess and the Frog (Disney Animated)
6:00 p.m.: Home Alone
8:30 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
12:00 a.m.: Matilda
Friday, Nov. 27
10:30 a.m.: Matilda
12:30 p.m.: Jingle All The Way 2
2:30 p.m.: The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996) (Disney Animated)
4:30 p.m.: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
6:00 p.m.: Ratatouille (Disney-Pixar)
8:30 p.m.: Zootopia (Disney Animated)
12:00 a.m.: The Simpsons
Saturday, Nov. 28
7:00 a.m.: Alvin and the Chipmunks (2007)
9:00 a.m.: Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel
11:05 a.m.: The Simpsons
11:35 a.m.: Deck the Halls (2006)
1:40 p.m.: The Parent Trap (1998)
4:50 p.m.: Cinderella (2015) (Live Action)
7:20 p.m.: Moana (Disney Animated)
9:50 p.m.: Beauty and the Beast (1991) (Disney Animated)
11:55 p.m.: The Nutcracker and the Four Realms – Freeform Premiere
Sunday, Nov. 29
7:00 a.m.: The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
9:10 a.m.: Christmas with the Kranks
11:20 a.m.: Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
1:25 p.m.: Matilda
3:30 p.m.: Cinderella (2015) (Live Action)
6:00 p.m.: The Incredibles (Disney-Pixar)
8:40 p.m.: Incredibles 2 (Disney-Pixar) – Freeform Premiere
11:20 p.m.: The Goonies
Monday, Nov. 30
7:00 a.m.: Christmas with the Kranks
10:30 a.m.: Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
12:30 p.m.: A Cinderella Story
2:35 p.m.: The Goonies
5:10 p.m.: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
6:50 p.m.: Up (Disney-Pixar)
8:55 p.m.: Wreck-It Ralph (Disney Animated)
12:00 a.m.: Snow