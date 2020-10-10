Alexa & Carlos PenaVega Return in ‘Picture Perfect’ Mystery ‘Exit Stage Death’ (VIDEO)

Rick and Christina Gables
Picture Perfect Mysteries Exit Stage Death - Carlos and Alexa PenVega
©2020 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: David Dolsen

Picture Perfect Mysteries

 More

Alexa PenaVega, Carlos PenaVega and Willie Aames star in Picture Perfect Mysteries: Exit Stage Death, a new original movie premiering Sunday, October 11 on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

While backstage on opening night of celebrated playwright Neil Khan’s (Aames) newest murder mystery stage production, photographer Allie Adams (Alexa PenaVega) discovers the body of the show’s leading lady, murdered before the curtain went up.

Picture Perfect Mysteries Exit Stage Death Carlos and Alexa PenaVega

As Willow Haven PD Detective Sam Acosta (Carlos PenaVega) launches his investigation, he invites Allie – who has been helpful in solving his first two murder cases since joining the force — to unofficially assist him on the case.

However, Allie’s involvement makes her a target for murder herself when she gets too close to the truth.

Picture Perfect Mysteries: Exit Stage Death, Premiere, Sunday, October 11, 9/8c, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Picture Perfect Mysteries

Alexa PenaVega

Carlos PenaVega

