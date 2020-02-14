Alexa PenaVega & Carlos PenaVega Focus on Murder in 'Dead Over Diamonds' (VIDEO)

Alexa PenaVega, Carlos PenaVega and Erik Estrada star in Picture Perfect Mysteries: Dead Over Diamonds, the second installment in the network’s new Picture Perfect Mysteries franchise, premiering Sunday, February 16 on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

After covering the opening of an exhibit of a priceless art collection, professional photographer Allie Adams finds herself embroiled in the mystery surrounding the theft of a valuable necklace.

The two work together to identify and bring the killer to justice, despite Sam’s reluctance to allow Allie’s involvement in his case. Also, Sam’s Uncle Luis returns from his early retirement to give Sam a hand with his home renovation, along with plenty of unsolicited advice.

When her unorthodox investigation uncovers a murder that is tied to the theft, Allie shares her findings with Willow Haven P.D.’s newest detective, Sam Acosta.

Picture Perfect Mysteries: Dead Over Diamonds, Premiere, Sunday, February 16, 9/8c, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries