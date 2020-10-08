Join Misha Collins & the 'Supernatural' Guys for a Watch Party for Democracy

It really is so fitting that Misha Collins plays an angel on Supernatural because this guy just loves to do good.

With the 15-season hit beginning its long-delayed final batch of episodes tonight, October 8, the actor behind Castiel and countless charity efforts is once again using his expansive platform to affect change. This evening, Collins is joining with costars Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles, Supernatural creator Eric Kripke, executive producer Robert Singer, and nearly 35 fan-favorite guest stars for a "Watch Party for Democracy" on Zoom.

During the West Coast airing of Episode 14, "Last Holiday," fans who have RSVP'd here can chat along with the crew, who will also be welcoming Senators Cory Booker and Doug Jones, Andrew Yang and U.S. Senate hopeful MJ Hegar. The political posse, of course, is on hand to discuss the importance of voting in the 2020 National election on November 3. Because only on TV can the apocalypse be averted by two brothers, an angel and whatever Jack (Alexander Calvert) has become.

Obviously, there's not enough space on a million Zooms to fit all of the SPN Family, so Collins has made sure that fans who can't score a link to the chat event can still watch the live-stream on his Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube. Told ya the guy was an angel!

Supernatural, Final Episodes, Thursday, October 8, 8/7c, The CW