Get ready to check into the Dragonfly Inn for an extended stay at Stars Hollow because Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life is coming to network TV.

The Netflix revival is coming to The CW as a four-night event this Thanksgiving holiday and will stream for free on the network's digital platforms for the first time ever. A Year in the Life will make its network TV debut beginning Monday, November 23 and will air over four consecutive nights concluding on Thursday, November 26. The news was announced on Monday, October 5, the 20th anniversary of the Gilmore Girls series premiere.

Along with airing the four-part limited series, fans who aren't Netflix subscribers will be able to stream the show for free on the ad-supported CW app and cwtv.com for 30 days following its premiere. Debuting in Fall 2000, Gilmore Girls aired for seven seasons on The WB and later The CW. Set within the cozy, fictional Connecticut town of Stars Hollow, the drama followed the evolving relationship between mother Lorelai Gilmore (Lauren Graham) and daughter Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel).

When the original series concluded in 2007, Lorelai was exploring a future with longtime will-they-won't-they love Luke (Scott Patterson) and Rory had just graduated from Yale with plans to cover Barack Obama's presidential campaign.

Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life allows viewers a peek into their lives years later, as the limited series picks up in present day Stars Hollow. Lorelai still runs the Dragonfly Inn and drinks coffee like she's chugging water, and Rory is struggling to find her next career step after some success in her journalistic pursuits. Meanwhile, Lorelai's mother Emily (Kelly Bishop) is grappling with the loss of husband Richard (Edward Herrmann).

The show also explores how Emily and Lorelai move forward with their relationship after years of tension, and sees the return of other series fan favorites like Rory's best friend Lane Kim (Keiko Agena), Lane's husband Zack (Todd Lowe), Rory's frenemy Paris Geller (Liza Weil), and Rory's ex-boyfriends Jess (Milo Ventimiglia), Dean (Jared Padalecki), and Logan (Matt Czuchry).

And don't miss Dragonfly Inn's own Sookie St. James (Melissa McCarthy) and Michel (Yanic Truesdale)! Plus, catch Stars Hollow's Kirk Gleason (Sean Gunn), Taylor (Michael Winters), and many more.

Written, directed and executive produced by Gilmore Girls' Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino, A Year in the Life is essential viewing for die-hard fans. So, pull out your Luke's Diner mug and start brewing a pot of coffee for the four-part event beginning in November, see the broadcast breakdown below.

Monday, November 23

8:00-10:00pm ET/PT Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life "Winter"

Tuesday, November 24

8:00-10:00pm ET/PT Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life "Spring"

Wednesday, November 25

8:00-10:00pm ET/PT Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life "Summer"

Thursday, November 26

8:00-10:00pm ET/PT Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life "Fall"

Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, TV Premiere, Monday, November 23, 8/7c, The CW