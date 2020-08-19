Netflix's 'Stranger Things' Won't End With Season 4 After All

While production on Stranger Things' forthcoming season has pushed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it's not nearly as bad as being stuck in The Upside Down. Thankfully, the show's creators are giving fans some good news as Season 4 will apparently not be the Netflix hit's last.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter (which has since been removed from their site), Matt and Ross Duffer discussed the show's delayed schedule and responded to speculation that Season 4 would be the show's final run. "Season 4 won't be the end," said Ross Duffer.

"We know what the end is, and we know when it is," he continued. "[The coronavirus pandemic] has given us time to look ahead, figure out what is best for the show. Starting to fill that out gave us a better idea of how long we need to tell that story."

While the comment didn't reveal exactly how much longer the show will go on beyond the fourth season, it's probably safe to assume that Season 5 is guaranteed, though fans will have to wait for confirmation from Netflix to be sure.

The last time Stranger Things viewers heard anything about the show was back in February. At the time, Netflix unveiled its first footage of Season 4 featuring David Harbour's Chief Hopper (we think?!) as a prisoner in the Russian countryside. The teaser also revealed some interesting casting as Game of Thrones alum Tom Wlaschiha appeared alongside Harbour as a Russian guard.

