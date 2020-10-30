'The Blacklist' EPs Tease Season 8's 'Big Swings, Big Betrayals, Big Reveals'

Where we left off: FBI Special Agent Elizabeth Keen (Megan Boone) chose to back her heretofore untrustworthy mother, former KGB spy Katarina (Laila Robins), over international criminal/FBI asset Raymond "Red" Reddington (James Spader).

"Liz has always wanted to know who Reddington really is and why he's so interested in her," executive producer John Eisendrath says. "Katarina offers the best opportunity to get those questions answered."



Where we're headed: In Season 8, "We'll have big swings, big betrayals, big reveals," says executive producer Jon Bokenkamp. "Katarina has revelations about Red that drive everything to come."

Liz's new alliance upends her relationships with Red ("She's tired of his half-truths," he adds) and her precious FBI task force; Ressler (Diego Klattenhoff), more than anyone, is deeply hurt by her desertion.

As for Red, Eisendrath says, "He will undoubtedly find a way to manipulate the situation to his advantage." We'll also learn Katarina's true agenda, revisit Liz's dark side, resolve the story of Red's worsening illness and finally unpack the mysterious Sikorsky Archive, which, Eisendrath notes, "will prove critical to uncovering Red's true identity."

The Blacklist, Season 8 Premiere, Friday, November 13, 8/7c NBC