CBS's Evil offers a chilling twist on primetime procedurals: forensic psychologist Kristen Bouchard (Katja Herbers) and aspiring priest David Acosta (Mike Colter) investigate mysteries for the Catholic Church and determine if they're, say, demonic possession or something easily explained. Here's what has us hooked.

1. The science vs. supernatural question

If a woman who's declared dead comes back to life during her autopsy, is that a miracle? Skeptic Kristen and true believer David are often at odds about the causes of what appear to be inexplicable events, which makes for a great debate.

2. The supporting cast

Standouts include Daily Show alum Aasif Mandvi, who brings humor as Kristen and David's droll protégé, and Michael Emerson (Lost) as Kristen's sinister nemesis, who may be one of Satan's soldiers.

3. Surprises at every turn

Creators Robert and Michelle King keep us coming back with tales of exorcism, a demon birth and possibly possessed schoolgirls singing an eerie song.

Evil, Season 1, Streaming now, Netflix

