Tyra Banks Addresses 'Dancing With the Stars' Hosting Criticism

Dancing with the Stars has been going through a bit of an adjustment period between COVID-19 restrictions and some ballroom shakeups with new host Tyra Banks and judge Derek Hough.

While some of these new systems have been accepted by fans, Tyra's role as host has come under criticism from fans who enjoyed previous longtime hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews. But Banks isn't letting that bother her as she keeps her head held up high.

During the dancing competition's latest installment, Banks made a brief fumble with her lines at the tail end of the Season's first elimination reveal. The error didn't go unnoticed by viewers and in response Tyra shared her feelings via TikTok.

"I hosted the second episode of Dancing with the Stars... and yeah, it wasn't perfect," Tyra began the video. "Yeah, I had a lot of fun but I messed up, I said the wrong words, but I kept, kept going," she continued.

As the TikTok continues, Tyra likened her flub to Season 29 contestant and Disney Channel starlet Skai Jackson's little blunder during her second dance. "She got back up and she kept going, and because of that she's here for another week," noted Tyra. "So the message is: I messed up this week, Skai messed up this week, but we're gonna keep going and going. Forgive yourself when you mess up and keep going."

And this week's performances are a perfect chance for a fresh start as Disney Night arrives in the ballroom. "I'm super excited about theme nights, that's one of the things that... I have spoken about at length, and kind of analyzed a very long list of fun themes, narrowing it down to the four that you will see," Tyra told us ahead of Dancing's Season 29 premiere.

Below, let us know what you think of Tyra's hosting of Dancing with the Stars so far and don't miss the next episode on ABC.

Dancing with the Stars, Season 29, Mondays, 8/7c, ABC