[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Dancing with the Stars, Season 29, Episode 2.]

More than a week following its Season 29 debut, Dancing with the Stars returned for its first elimination and a second round of dances from the celebrity cast.

Hitting the floor once more, all 15 pairs twirled around the ballroom trying to earn high scores from judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli in the hopes of securing safety until next week. New host Tyra Banks was also back at the helm, and the supermodel tried to ease tensions by teaching the celebs how to "smize," or smile with their eyes, to try to win some audience votes. But it wasn't enough to keep everyone safe!

Below, we're breaking down all of the dances and their scores, which were combined with last week's numbers and fan points. Those totals were used to determine this week's eliminated celebrity. Find out who goes home, the top scores of the night, and judges' reactions!

Nev Schulman's dance to "Dynamite" by BTS (Cha Cha)

The Catfish host got on the K-Pop groove with partner Jenna Johnson after opening up about his experience with his reality TV series. Their energetic routine earned positive feedback from the judges, but Derek did note that Nev should keep his shoulders down more. The duo kicked off the night strong with sevens across the board for a total of 21 points. Combining this with their scores from last week, Nev and Jenna earned 41/60 points.

Skai Jackson's dance to "Miss Independent" by Neyo (Samba)

Once again, this Disney Channel starlet put her best foot forward, hitting the ballroom with pro partner Alan Bersten. Together they celebrated their triumphant run last week and prepped for another great performance. Their near-flawless routine was marred by an unfortunate blunder as a lift went wrong, but even with that, the judges were very complimentary. Carrie Ann did advise that Skai put more consideration on her arms, but otherwise, they were given encouraging critiques. Due to the blunder, Skai earned fives from all of the judges for 15 points but combined with last week's score, she ended the night with 36/60 points.

Johnny Weir's dance to "Poker Face" by Lady Gaga (Tango)

The figure skater and talented performer joined partner Britt Stewart for a thrilling Tango performed to Lady Gaga's "Poker Face." Since Lady Gaga is one of Weir's favorite performers, he was thrilled to tackle this week's routine. The sharp dance was full of good beats, but Carrie Ann described Johnny's movements as "odd." Derek gave advice on arm placement and Bruno noted that the Olympic champion could polish his movements a bit. Otherwise it was a well-received dance, earning sixes across the judge's panel for 18 points and a combined total with last week's score of 36/60 points.

Justina Machado's dance to "When You Believe" by Whitney Houston & Mariah Carey (Rumba)

The One Day at a Time actress brought more upbeat energy to the dance floor with pro Sasha Farber and Justina's excitement coming off of last week's success encouraged her to push even harder. Reflecting on her childhood, Justina noted how her past influences helped motivate her in this week's more serious routine. Derek called Justina a natural dancer following her performance, and even though Bruno called out some of her unpolished moments, Carrie Ann was also complimentary. Their gorgeous dance earned sevens from all of the judges for 21 points and a combined total of 42/60 points.

Monica Aldama's dance to "Shake It Off" by Taylor Swift (Jive)

The Cheer coach joined her partner Val Chmerkovskiy for another chance to impress the judges after she was discouraged by their critiques of her technique last week. Their upbeat routine was a little stiff and it didn't go unnoticed by the judges as Bruno and Derek advised that Monica improve her kicks and flicks. Carrie Ann and Bruno were tougher critics giving Monica fives as opposed to Derek's six for 16 points. Overall their combined scores from last week left them with 35/60 points.

AJ McLean's dance to "Ain't That a Kick in the Head" by Dean Martin (Foxtrot)

The Backstreet Boy and partner Cheryl Burke took a classical approach to the refined dance while AJ's own relationship with his wife served as the inspiration behind the routine. Their smooth performance earned high praise from the judges with minimal criticisms from Bruno who said AJ should work on his choppiness. Overall Carrie Ann gave AJ and Cheryl a seven, while Derek and Bruno gave sixes for 19 points and a combined total of 37/60 points.

Anne Heche's dance to "Counting Stars" by One Republic (Foxtrot)

The actress brought her a-game with partner Keo Mostepe as the dance was inspired by the love Anne has for her two sons who made a brief appearance. Anne and Keo's synchronized dance was full of smooth moves but there were some critiques from Derek who noted that in a Foxtrot the feet should lead. Overall, the sentiment from Bruno and Carrie Ann was similar, but Anne received solid feedback with sixes from all of the judges for 18 points. Their final score combined with last week's points was 36/60.

Nelly's dance to "Let's Groove" by Earth, Wind & Fire (Cha Cha)

The rapper put in the extra effort this time around with pro partner Daniella Karagach as he aimed to represent his hometown of St. Louis. Their disco vibes were upbeat and Bruno was impressed with the rapper's timing. Small fixes were on the agenda for Carrie Ann and Derek was complimentary as Nelly earned sixes from all of the judges for 18 points. In the end they earned 34/60 points and Nelly's special sneaker-themed dance shoes earned time in the spotlight before he exited the stage.

Chrishell Stause's dance to "This Is Me" by Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman Ensemble (Rumba)

The Selling Sunset star did her best to up her game from last week's rough debut with partner Gleb Savchenko. In order to approach this week's performance she got vulnerable and revealed some stories from her past including the hardships she faced growing up. Chrishell's dancing was marginally better than last week's performance and it was reflected in the judge's feedback. Carrie Ann praised the actress's openness, Derek called attention to her footwork and Bruno gave some constructive advice about how to use the movements she began to nail this week. Chrishell earned sixes across the board for 18 points and a combined total of 31/60 points.

Charles Oakley's dance to "Never Too Much" by Luther Vandross (Cha Cha)

The NBA superstar continued to do his best in order to make a good impression with partner Emma Slater. Emma tried to get Charles to rise to the occasion, focusing on his height as a feature in the routine, but that couldn't save his stiff performance. Despite improved timing, the judges noted issues with the ball player's foot work and focus. The duo earned fives across the board for 15 points with a combined total of 27/60 points.

Jesse Metcalfe's dance to "Dreams" by Fleetwood Mac (Foxtrot)

The actor took direction under his pro partner Sharna Burgess, as Jesse used their chemistry to engage the audience. Their dreamy routine was a mix of smooth movements that impressed the judges for the most part with minor corrections on posture from Carrie Ann. Together Jesse and Sharna earned sevens from Carrie Ann and Derek with a six from Bruno for 20 points. Their overall combined score was 38/60.

Jeannie Mai's dance to "Roses" by SAINt JHN (Cha Cha)

The Real and Holey Moley's host upped her game with partner Brandon Armstrong after receiving a strongly-worded message from her mother. Their Cha Cha was quick paced and sharp as they twirled around the ballroom. Carrie Ann was thrilled with Jeannie's improvement, Derek had some technical advice and Bruno was happy but said Jeannie could use some polishing for even more praise. Overall Jeannie and Brandon managed to earn sixes from all of the judges for 18 points with a combined score of 36/60.

Carole Baskin's dance to "What's New Pussycat" by Tom Jones (Viennese Waltz)

The animal activist and Tiger King subject joined pro Pasha Pashkov for another chance to impress the judges with a new routine. Ahead of their performance, Carole opened up about the negative media attention she received following Tiger King and hoped that Dancing with the Stars could help bring some positivity into her life. Carole's second dance was definitely better than last week and the judges noted this while it wasn't the best, her improvement is a good sign for better performances in the future. Carole earned a six from Carrie Ann and fives from Derek and Bruno for 16 points. Overall their combined score was 27/60.

Vernon Davis' dance to "We Found Love!" by Rihanna & Calvin Harris (Foxtrot)

The Super Bowl champion worked on another dance with pro partner Peta Murgatroyd and reflected on his Super Bowl win with the 49ers and how his trade to the Denver Broncos changed his life. Determined to become a dancing champion, Vernon brought his a-game to the dance floor for a football-themed Foxtrot. Despite a stiff start, the routine really picked up in its second half and Vernon earned some praise from the judges. Bruno admired Vernon's passion but Derek noted that his approach was a bit too stoic and hopes the football champ can open up a bit, Carrie Anne felt the same when she gave feedback. Overall Vernon and Peta earned sixes from the judges for 18 points and a combined score of 35/60.

Kaitlyn Bristowe's dance to "I Hope You Dance" by Lee Ann Womack (Foxtrot)

The Bachelor Nation star was in a lot of pain with an ankle injury when the night began, but after uncertainty over whether she'd perform or not disappeared, she joined partner Artem Chigvintsev for a Foxtrot inspired by her own dance background. Even through the pain, Kaitlyn's dance experience shined through as she and Artem floated around the room. Their gorgeous performance was praised by Carrie Ann, Derek and Bruno who gave Kaitlyn and Artem two sevens and an eight for 22 points with a combined total of 42/60 points.

Results

When it came time for the results, Carole Baskin and Charles Oakley were among the celebrities in the bottom two. It was up to the judges to decide which celebrity was saved and in the end Carrie Ann picked Carole, Bruno picked Charles and Derek chose Carole which means Charles Oakley was the first celebrity booted from the ballroom. Was the right person sent packing? Only time will tell if Tiger King's growing star can make the improvement Carrie Ann and Derek believe in.

Dancing with the Stars, Mondays, 8/7c, ABC