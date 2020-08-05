TV Fan Favorites 2020: 'The Masked Singer' Wins Competition Show

Here we go, TV fans. Welcome to our re-booted, re-vamped and reinvigorated Fan Favorite Poll results! You spoke and we listened, so stay tuned as we roll out the winners over the coming days!

The most bizarre addition to the Fan Favorite TV Competition category stole readers' hearts. (Sorry, American Idol and The Voice!)

With celebrities from La Toya Jackson to Gladys Knight (below) performing in outlandish costumes, The Masked Singer is a feast for the eyes and ears.

The Fox hit also beat out RuPaul's Drag Race, Chopped, Top Chef, Nailed It, and Survivor.

The Masked Singer, Season 4, Fall 2020, Fox; stream Seasons 1–3 on fox.com and Hulu