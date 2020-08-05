TV Fan Favorites 2020: 'The Masked Singer' Wins Competition Show

TV Insider Staff
The Masked Singer Competition Series Fan Favorite
Michael Becker / FOX

Here we go, TV fans. Welcome to our re-booted, re-vamped and reinvigorated Fan Favorite Poll results! You spoke and we listened, so stay tuned as we roll out the winners over the coming days!

The most bizarre addition to the Fan Favorite TV Competition category stole readers' hearts. (Sorry, American Idol and The Voice!)

With celebrities from La Toya Jackson to Gladys Knight (below) performing in outlandish costumes, The Masked Singer is a feast for the eyes and ears.

The Fox hit also beat out RuPaul's Drag RaceChoppedTop ChefNailed It, and Survivor.

Gladys Knight The Masked Singer Unmasked

(Michael Becker / FOX)

The Masked Singer, Season 4, Fall 2020, Fox; stream Seasons 1–3 on fox.com and Hulu