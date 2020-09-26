Go Inside the Troubled Mind of Joe Exotic in ‘Tigers, Lies and Cover-Up’

In a matter of months, Joe Exotic and his sworn enemy, Carole Baskin, became household names. Their saga played out for the world to see, but what has happened since the cameras stopped rolling? ID’s definitive sequel, Joe Exotic: Tigers, Lies and Cover-Up, examines the biggest question in true crime today – what happened to Carole Baskin’s husband, Don Lewis?

This three-hour special, premiering with Part 1 and 2 airing Sunday, September 27 at 9/8c and concludes with Part 3 on Monday, September 28 at 9/8c on Investigation Discovery, takes a new look at the evidence surrounding Lewis’s mysterious disappearance, featuring exclusive jailhouse interviews from the biggest character in the world: Joe Exotic himself.

Retired homicide investigator Jim Rathmann leads the investigation to discover the truth, revealing new theories uncovered by private investigators, reliving Lewis’ final days and demeanor with those closest to him, and unpacking evidence exposed by criminal and legal experts.

Punctuated throughout are interviews with those in Joe Exotic’s inner circle, including his husband Dillon Passage and members of “Team Tiger,” a group working to free Joe from jail.

Beyond the controversial missing person investigation, this special also explores the criminal case against Joe Exotic and raises the question: Was Joe Exotic the predator all along, or is he actually the prey?

Immediately following the finale of Joe Exotic: Tigers, Lies and Cover-Up is ID’s definitive prequel, Joe Exotic: Before He was King, Monday, September 28 at 10/9c on ID.

This comprehensive, one-hour special examines the childhood traumas and dramatic events which shaped the mind of the man who called himself the “Tiger King” and puts the entire salacious story in context.

Using exclusive and never-before-seen interview footage of Joe Exotic, including personal photos and home movies, we reveal the dark secrets that led to the colossal crash which has landed him in prison for decades.  What sent Joe Exotic down the path of depravity, polygamy, live animal collecting and trading and ultimately, conspiracy to commit murder?

Joe Exotic: Tigers, Lies and Cover-Up, Premiere, Sunday, September 27, 9/8c, Investigation Discovery

Joe Exotic: Before He was King, Premiere, Monday, September 28, 10/9c, Investigation Discovery

