2020 CMT Music Awards: See the Full List of Nominees

It's almost time for the 2020 CMT Music Awards and the network is unveiling this year's nominated artists.

The annual event will air Wednesday, October 21, across six networks simultaneously: MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network, Pop TV, and TV Land. The fan-voted awards show returns to celebrate the biggest stars in country music with performances taking place all around Nashville.

Voting for the event is currently open at vote.cmt.com and the nominees include some big names including Ashley McBryde, Dan + Shay, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs, Sam Hunt, and Thomas Rhett, who top the list. In a first for an American awards shows, the CMT Music Awards announced their nominations via Instagram Reels.

Other multi-nominated artists include Blanco Brown, Carrie Underwood, Gabby Barrett, Kane Brown, Little Big Town, Miranda Lambert, Old Dominion, and The Chicks. New first-time nominees include talent from outside the country music world, including Halsey, Marshmello, and Gwen Stefani.

Currently, the "Video of the Year" nominees include 14 acts but that list will be shortened on October 12 after fan voting ends in all categories. Voting for "Video of the Year" will continue through October 16 once finalists are revealed.

Below, see the full list of nominees and don't miss the 2020 CMT Music Awards this fall.

Video of the Year

Ashley McBryde - "One Night Standards"

Blanco Brown - "The Git Up"

Carrie Underwood - "Drinking Alone"

Dan + Shay - "I Should Probably Go To Bed"

Keith Urban - "Polaroid"

Kelsea Ballerini - "homecoming queen?"

Little Big Town - "Sugar Coat"

Luke Combs - "Beer Never Broke My Heart"

Miranda Lambert - "Bluebird"

Old Dominion - "Some People Do"

Sam Hunt - "Hard To Forget"

Tanya Tucker - "Bring My Flowers Now"

The Chicks -"Gaslighter"

Thomas Rhett - "Remember You Young"

Female Video of the Year

Ashley McBryde - "One Night Standards"

Carrie Underwood - "Drinking Alone"

Gabby Barrett - "I Hope"

Kelsea Ballerini - "homecoming queen?"

Maren Morris - "The Bones"

Miranda Lambert - "Bluebird"

Male Video of the Year

Jason Aldean - "Got What I Got"

Luke Bryan - "One Margarita"

Luke Combs - "Even Though I'm Leaving"

Morgan Wallen - "Chasin' You (Dream Video)"

Sam Hunt - "Hard To Forget"

Thomas Rhett - "Remember You Young"

Group Video of the Year

Lady A - "Champagne Night"

Little Big Town - "Wine, Beer, Whiskey"

Midland - "Cheatin' Songs (Live From the Palomino)"

Old Dominion - "One Man Band"

The Chicks - "Gaslighter"

The Highwomen - "Crowded Table"

Duo Video of the Year

Brothers Osborne - "All Night (Studio Performance)"

Dan + Shay - "I Should Probably Go To Bed"

Florida Georgia Line - "Blessings"

LOCASH - "One Big Country Song"

Maddie & Tae - "Die From A Broken Heart"

Breakthrough Video of the Year

Blanco Brown - "The Git Up"

Caylee Hammack - "Family Tree"

Gabby Barrett - "I Hope"

Ingrid Andress - "More Hearts Than Mine"

Riley Green - "I Wish Grandpas Never Died"

Travis Denning - "After a Few"

Collaborative Video of the Year

Blake Shelton with Gwen Stefani - "Nobody But You"

Carly Pearce and Lee Brice - "I Hope You're Happy Now"

Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber - "10,000 Hours"

Kane Brown featuring Nelly - "Cool Again"

Marshmello and Kane Brown - "One Thing Right"

Thomas Rhett featuring Jon Pardi - "Beer Can't Fix"

CMT Performance of the Year

From CMT Artists of the Year: Ashley McBryde - "One Night Standards"

From CMT Crossroads: Brooks & Dunn and Luke Combs - "Brand New Man"

From CMT Artists of the Year: Chris Young - "Drowning"

From CMT Crossroads: Halsey and Kelsea Ballerini - "Graveyard"

From CMT Artists of the Year: Sam Hunt - "Fancy"

From CMT Crossroads: Sheryl Crow and Chris Stapleton - "Tell Me When It's Over"

2020 CMT Music Awards, Wednesday, October 21, 8/7c, CMT, MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network, Pop TV and TV Land