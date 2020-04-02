Lionel Richie, Dolly Parton & More Perform for Kenny Rogers in CMT Tribute Special

CMT GIANTS Kenny Rogers: A Benefit For MusiCares, premiering Wednesday, April 8 at 8 PM ET/PT, will feature an uplifting celebration to honor the extraordinary life and legendary music of the late Kenny Rogers.

The tribute will feature special virtual performances and interviews from Rogers’ superstar friends including Dolly Parton, Gavin DeGraw, Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires, Jennifer Nettles, Lady Antebellum, Lionel Richie, Michael McDonald, Randy Houser, Rascal Flatts, Vince Gill, and more. All performances will be filmed directly from the artists' homes and blended alongside rare archival photos, interviews and performances, with clips and commentary from Rogers himself.

During the special, fans will have the opportunity to honor Rogers’ life and donate directly to MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, established to provide critical funds directly to the thousands of music creators and industry professionals who have the greatest need due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Half of all funds raised will go directly to the Nashville country community.

Viewers can support CMT’s efforts by visiting musicares.org/kennyrogers and texting KENNYCARES to 41444 during the broadcast to contribute. If you are a member of the music industry and in need of assistance, visit musicares.org.

“Our heartfelt thanks to CMT and the Kenny Rogers estate for supporting MusiCares during these unprecedented times,” said Steve Boom, MusiCares Chair. “Donations from the broadcast will benefit thousands of music creators and industry professionals in desperate need of support. Kenny was very philanthropic throughout his lifetime, and that legacy continues to lives on.”

Rogers has a celebrated history with CMT and was honored in 2015 as “Artist of a Lifetime” during the CMT Artists of the Year ceremony. In 2005, he collaborated with close friend Lionel Richie for an episode of CMT Crossroads and also appeared alongside Dolly Parton at “CMT 100 Greatest Duets” to sing “Islands in the Stream,” which earned the No. 1 spot on CMT’s prestigious list. The 1983 hit, written by the Bee Gees, reached No. 1 on both Billboard’s pop and country charts and certified Platinum the same year.

The special will encore on both MTV Live at 8:00 PM ET/PT on April 10 and again on CMT at 12:00 PM ET/PT on April 11.

