'The Haunting of Bly Manor' Trailer Welcomes You to a New Terrifying Home (VIDEO)

"The people here — they're born here, they die here."

Welcome to the new home of horrifying events in the next chapter of The Haunting anthology series, The Haunting of Bly Manor. Netflix released the official trailer for the upcoming nine-episode season, and it looks to be just as chilling as the first. After all, what better way to start a preview for a horror series than with suspenseful music, a kid, a dollhouse, and a zoom-in on a door?

The trailer offers a look at the cast of characters and the eerie happenings of Bly Manor, and manager Hannah Grose (T'Nia Miller) isn't the only one seeing things. As you can see below, if you're living in a big house like that, always be aware of what's happening and who's behind you and what may be coming out of the water.

The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan and producer Trevor Macy drew from Henry James' iconic supernatural stories for this next chapter in the anthology, set in 1980s England. Following an au pair's tragic death, Henry Wingrave (Henry Thomas) hires a young American nanny (Victoria Pedretti) to look after his orphaned niece (Amelie Bea Smith) and nephew (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) at Bly Manor. Also living there, with Hannah, are the estate's chef Owen (Rahul Kohli) and groundskeeper Jamie (Amelia Eve).

"But all is not as it seems at the manor, and centuries of dark secrets of love and loss are waiting to be unearthed in this chilling gothic romance," Netflix teases. "At Bly Manor, dead doesn't mean gone."

This season also stars Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Kate Siegel, and Tahirah Sharif.

The Haunting of Bly Manor, Premiere, Friday, October 9, Netflix