Why 'Dancing With the Stars' Isn't on Tonight — And When It Returns

Following last week's Dancing with the Stars Season 29 premiere, fans might be surprised to learn that this week's Episode 2 won't air in its usual Monday time slot.

But don't fret DWTS fans, the series isn't taking a break, it's just making room for Monday Night Football. The first elimination episode will air live on Tuesday, September 22 beginning at 8/7c on ABC. And this time around, the dance pros and their celebrity partners will tackle the Viennese Waltz, Foxtrot, Samba, Tango, Rumba Cha Cha and Jive.

New host Tyra Banks will continue to settle in as she reveals the origins of her infamous "smize" and teaches the celebrities how to use it during the competition. Could it help win over judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli? Only time will tell.

Following the contestant's dances, their scores from Tuesday night and last week's premiere will be combined with the votes they earned from viewers. This will help to determine who remains in the running for Season 29's Mirror Ball trophy.

Will having one extra night to fine-tune their dances give this fresh cast of stars an edge? Find out for yourself by tuning into Dancing with the Stars on Tuesday, September 22. And rest assured, things will go back to "normal" beginning September 28 when Dancing with the Stars resumes its Monday night airing schedule.

Dancing with the Stars, New Episode, Tuesday, September 22, 8/7c, ABC