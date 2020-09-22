Melissa Benoist Promises 'One Helluva Final Season' of 'Supergirl'

Supergirl is ending with its upcoming sixth season, and the tributes are already beginning.

"To say it has been an honor portraying this iconic character would be a massive understatement. Seeing the incredible impact the show has had on young girls around the world has always left me humbled and speechless," series star Melissa Benoist wrote in the caption of a photo from her on set on Instagram soon after the news broke.

And her character, Kara Danvers/Supergirl, has meant quite a deal to her as well. "She's had that impact on me, too. She's taught me strength I didn't know I had, to find hope in the darkest of places, and that we are stronger when we're united," she continued. "What she stands for pushes all of us to be better. She has changed my life for the better, and I'm forever grateful."

She concluded with a promise of "one helluva final season." Read her entire message below.

Jesse Rath, who plays Brainiac-5, also paid tribute with a photo of himself from set. "Getting to work on this show and play this character has been nothing short of a dream come true," he wrote in the caption. "I'm extremely proud of the show, the work we've done and what we've been able to accomplish together." He too noted that they're ending the series "on our own terms" and concluded with, "We all live on in the big brain."

"Although I'm sad, I'm beyond grateful to have been involved with this wonderful show. I've met beautiful people that I am fortunate enough to call my friends," Julie Gonzalo (who joined in Season 5 as Andrea Rojas) tweeted. "It will all be missed. Let's make this last season the best one yet."

The series premiered on CBS in 2015 before moving to the CW beginning with its second season the following year.

Supergirl, Sixth and Final Season, 2021, The CW