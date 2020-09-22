Paramount Network Rebrands — What Does This Mean for 'Yellowstone'?

There are changes coming to Paramount Network, and they will likely affect hit series Yellowstone, which ended its third season in August and has already been renewed for a fourth.

Not only will it have a new name (Paramount Movie Network, "within the next year"), but a new strategy as well, Variety reports. The network, owned by ViacomCBS, is planning to feature a made-for-TV movie with big name stars every week. As for its television shows, it's sticking to scripted — the unscripted Ink Master, Wife Swap, and Battle of the Fittest Couples are all done, while Bar Rescue and Lip Sync Battle are expected to air on another ViacomCBS-owned network — so Yellowstone isn't going anywhere.

However, there may still be changes coming to how you watch the Dutton family's drama. Rather than air one episode a week, Paramount may instead offer up two at a time, "as a cinematic experience ... with limited commercial interruptions," according to the report.

Furthermore, with this new made-for-TV movie plan, there will likely be a miniseries or scripted series like Yellowstone in each quarter that could lead to future spinoffs as movies or sequels.

As for the rest of Paramount Network's planned scripted programming, Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan's Mayor of Kingstown isn't expected to go anywhere. Paradise Lost and the limited series with Jessica Chastain as country music's Tammy Wynette are set to also debut on Spectrum. (The latter will also be available on the rebranded CBS All Access, Paramount+.)

So that means we'll still be tuning in to Paramount Network — or Paramount Movie Network, if the change has taken effect by then — to see how Yellowstone Season 4 resolves that major cliffhanger that left the lives of three Duttons, including patriarch John (Kevin Costner), hanging in the balance.

Yellowstone, Season 4, TBA, Paramount (Movie) Network